Hyderabad: No celebration in India is complete without special delicacies. And when commemorating a special day dedicated to the country - Republic Day, an elaborate spread of unique dishes is the most appropriate way to reunite people for the occasion. January 26 calls for a special celebration as this date marks when the Constitution of India came into effect in 1950. So while you enjoy the special day at home, there is no better way to pay homage to the country's diverse culture than by trying your hands at some tri-colour recipes that we have listed below:

'Tri-colour Cottage Cheese Skewers':

Enjoy these skewers of tri-colour cottage cheese in honour of Republic Day. The Paneer cubes must be put up on several skewers and must be marinated in three different kinds of sauces. It looks beautiful and tastes delicious. (ANI)

'Tri-colour Pulao/ Biryani':

Level up your cooking skills by adding a pinch of creativity and colour to one of India's familiar yet famous dishes, Pulao or Biryani. The main difference between Biryani and Pulao is how they are cooked. Biryani is made using the draining method of cooking, while Pulao is made through absorption. (ANI)

'Tri-colour Fruit Sundae':

Any festival celebration is incomplete without a dessert. For this healthy yet easy-to-make recipe, take four ingredients - Kiwi fruit, orange fruit, a banana and fruit cream. The best part about this recipe it can be made from all three seasonal fruits which you can easily buy from the market or fruit vendor. (ANI)

'Tri-colour Pasta':

If you want to gorge on Italian cuisine with an Indian twist, then this tri-colour pasta recipe will satisfy your taste. Give your pasta a tri-colour twist in celebration of Republic Day. You can quickly prepare your tri-colour snack using vegetables like carrots, broccoli, and white pasta. (ANI)

'Tri-colour Idli':