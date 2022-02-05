Running has always been considered a great exercise for overall fitness. Besides maintaining health, it helps in strengthening the muscles and keeping the body active. Certain researches have also shown that running may also add years to your life. According to the findings of a study published in the British Journal of Sports Medicine, people who run regularly have a 27% lower risk of death than people who do not run.

But, be it jogging, running or any other sport or exercise, taking precautions is very important to avoid the risk of injury. Because at times, even the slightest carelessness can cause major complications. Dr. Rati Shrestha, a sports physiotherapist from Pune says that problems like a sprain in the leg, ankle injury, muscle pull are common when running, but such situations can sometimes be severe as well. Some other common issues include knee injury, patellofemoral syndrome, Achilles tendinitis or swelling in the back of the heel, shin splints, stress fractures, pain and swelling in the legs, muscles and hamstring injury. So, how can you avoid all such injuries? Have a look at some of these tips recommended by our expert:

warm-up before running or jogging and stretch your muscles, especially the thigh muscles.

do not immediately start running at a fast pace. Always begin at a slow pace and gradually increase the speed.

once you have completed the run or jog, ensure you do some cool-down exercises.

while running, wear comfortable clothes and well-fitted clothes, since one can get tangled in loose clothes and the chances of tripping increases.

avoid running on crowded, bumpy and busy roads.

while running, always wear running shoes.

avoid using headphones or earphones while running. However, if you still wish to, remember to keep the volume low, so that you can hear the sounds in your surroundings.

Consume water or juice to stay hydrated. Remember to keep a proper gap between drinking and running. Do not immediately start running after consuming foods or fluids.

