Hyderabad: Jaggery, or Gur, is a popular sweet food item made from concentrated sugarcane juice. It is widely used as a healthier alternative to refined sugar, and is also known for its warming properties which make it ideal for consumption in freezing winters. Jaggery can be eaten as it is, but it also amps up the flavour of other dishes it is included with. So here we have 5 dishes including the hot and sweet condiment, which you can enjoy in this cold weather.

Gur Til Ki Roti:

As its name suggests, this is a flatbread made with jaggery and sesame seeds. It’s usually prepared with whole wheat flour, giving it a grainy but wholesome texture and it tastes pleasantly sweet. It is commonly eaten as a breakfast or lunch, though it can be paired up with tea for an evening snack too.

Unniyappam:

A light and fluffy dessert item, Unniyappam is prepared with a batter commonly consisting of coconut, banana, rice and jaggery. It is popularly eaten in the state of Kerala during Onam celebrations.

Ragi Laddu:

These tiny balls of sweetness are made out of Ragi (Finger Millet), jaggery and ghee (clarified butter). They are often served as tea accompaniments. Ragi being a rich source of calcium makes these laddus guilt-free to munch anytime.

Amchoor Launji:

This sweet and savoury side-dish can be made as watery or as thick as one desires. Made with an amalgamation of dry mango powder, jaggery and a number of other spices, this Launji hits you in the right spots with notes of sweet and sour, and a slight kick of spice to enliven you on a dull winter day.

Carrot Payasam:

This sweet and yummy South Indian pudding made with carrots, coconut milk and jaggery will feel like a warm hug on a cold winter evening. It is a must-have comfort food item for the winters. (ANI)

