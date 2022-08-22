In order to keep the body and mind healthy, calm and energetic, we see a growing trend among people to adopt many indigenous - foreign, traditional, spiritual, modern and alternative methods. One such method is Reiki. Reiki is considered a spiritual healing therapy. Although it is not related to any religion. The basis of this healing method is considered to be the energy of the body and its surroundings.

It is a traditional Japanese method in which many physical and mental problems are prevented by activating or increasing the energy of the body. Experts of this method believe that with the help of Reiki, not only the negative energy of the body can be removed, but in a way, the body gets prepared to fight diseases with its own energy.

What is Reiki? Vishakha Mani Tripathi, a Reiki healer, explains that in Reiki Healing Therapy, the body and mind can be made energetic and healthy by using the energy of the body and surroundings. The main purpose of this therapy is to calm the body and mind, to understand the energy of the body and to use it properly to keep the body and mind healthy and to strengthen the body naturally to prevent any disease or problem.

She explains that there are many energy centers in our body, which are controlled by touch with hands during healing. Along with this, the energy of the seven chakras, Muladhara chakra, Swadhisthana chakra, Manipura chakra, Anahata chakra, Vishuddha chakra, Ajna chakra and Sahasrara chakra are also controlled and balanced during this time.

Energy is found in everything, even in every person. There is an aura of energy around us, which is called the energy cycle. When a Reiki healer heals a person, they along with their positive energy transfer the positive energy of the universe to the person receiving the healing, which not only removes their stress, calms their mind as well as relieve their pains.

In this therapy, the healer transmits energy to the receiver by touching any part of their body or placing their hand at a short distance from the skin. During this process, the receiver keeps on feeling the heat of the healer's hand on his/her skin. Many people also feel a tingling sensations on their skin during this process.

Benefits of Reiki Healing Therapy: Vishakha Mani Tripathi explains that Reiki healing can benefit our mental and physical health in many ways. Many people feel that this therapy only provides relief in problems like stress or depression. But Reiki healing can benefit human health in other ways too. It helps with Sleeplessness or lack of good quality sleep, it reduces stress, anxiety and fatigue, helps with obesity and weight loss, body detox, reducing different kinds of body pain, helps in conditions such as heart disease, diabetes and arthritis, neurodegenerative disorders and conditions such as autism, maintaining the metabolic health of the body, etc. She tells that in order to get the benefits of this healing properly, it is very important to get the healing done by a trained Reiki healer.