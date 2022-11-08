Hyderabad: World Radiography Day is observed on November 8th every year. The date marks Wilhelm Roentgen's discovery of X-rays in 1895. Radiographers worldwide make an important contribution to modern healthcare in promoting radiography as a profession, and the day is observed as an opportunity to increase public awareness of diagnostic imaging and radiation therapy. The radiological system is used for the internal diagnosis of patients. These include instruments like X-rays, MRIs, and ultrasounds. It helps in identifying the disease from its root.

The objective of this day is to increase public awareness about radiographic imaging and therapy, which plays a vital role in the diagnosis and treatment of patients, thus improving the quality of patient care. The Association of Radiographers of Nigeria, and the Society of Radiographers of the United Kingdom (SOR) among other national radiographers organizations observe the day worldwide. The International Society of Radiographers and Radiological Technologists has considered November 8th as World Radiography Day since 2007.

Radiographers Association of Madhya Pradesh (India) has been celebrating this day since 1996 and the theme of this day was proposed by Mr Shivkant Vajpayee, the Secretary of Madhya Pradesh Radiographers Association and Radiation Safety Officer and Senior Radiographer in Government of Madhya Pradesh, India.

Radiographers Association of Madhya Pradesh, India has been celebrating Radiography Day since 1996. The International Society of Radiographers and Radiological Technicians has been celebrating World Radiography Day since 2007. Talking about the history of World Radiography Day, this day was first observed in 2012. European Society of Radiology, the Radiological Society of North America and the American College of Radiology have taken the initiative to observe this day. Since then, every year on November 8th, the day is celebrated with great enthusiasm all over the world.