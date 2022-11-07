Hyderabad: Every year, November 7th is celebrated as Infant Protection Day around the world. The objective of this day is to raise awareness about the safety of newborns and to protect the lives of children by providing them with appropriate care. It is clear that many children face challenges due to a lack of adequate protection and care.

According to the World Health Organization, 2.4 million babies die in the first month of life, and more than 7,000 children die every day, which is 47 per cent with one-third of child deaths (under 5 years). Death during childbirth and about three-quarters of deaths occur within the first week of life.

The main purpose of observing this special day on 7th November is to raise awareness about the need for the care and protection of newborn babies. However, due to the lack of postpartum care and protection, children face many challenges that endanger their lives.

Also read: Cancer is the second leading cause of death says WHO: National Cancer Awareness Day 2022

The infant mortality rate in India is higher than in other countries due to a lack of health services. According to the United Nations Child Mortality Report, 721,000 children died in India in 2018, equivalent to an average infant mortality rate of 1,975 per day. By implementing this day, the government has taken an effective step to prevent child mortality. The child mortality rate has not yet decreased due to a lack of essential health services, a lack of knowledge and an increasing population burden.

Newborns must be protected because they are the future of the country. The Government of India has launched several initiatives to help newborn babies. The protection of newborns is essential for a peaceful future and to make this world a better place. Children are not anyone's possessions, they are not just members of our families, and they are not just future members of society, but they are undeniably a responsibility to all of us.

The theme of Infant Protection Day 2021 was "Protection, Promotion and Development of Children" The theme of Infant Protection Day for 2022 has not been announced.