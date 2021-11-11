There is a rise in skin-related problems with the onset of the winter season, which include dry skin, skin darkening, etc. and some problems are even interrelated. For example, as soon as the weather gets cold, our skin begins to get dry. Our skin lacks moisture and our skin tone looks darker.

Dr. Asha Saklani, a Dermatologist based in Uttarakhand explains that in the winter season, because of the cold weather, prolonged exposure to the sun and improper skin care make our skin very dry. It looks dull and tanned, and our complexion looks rather darker. At the same time, insufficient water intake or dehydration also causes our skin colour to change. Therefore, more care needs to be taken during the winter season.

She further says that in this season it is necessary to avoid excessive consumption of fried, spicy or junk food because this type of diet affects our digestive system, which causes problems like acne, along with skin tone changes. Hence, here are a few things you can do to prevent such problems.

Keep Your Body Hydrated

Dr. Asha says that people usually reduce their water intake during winters, which is not right. To maintain the moisture in the skin, it is important to drink adequate water throughout the day. One must consume at least 8-12 glasses of water every day. Besides this, consumption of fruit and vegetable juice, soup and other fluids is also recommended. But remember, do not consume very hot water.

Follow The Right Skin Care Routine

The skin requires more care during winters than any other season. Therefore, ensure regular cleansing, toning, exfoliation and moisturization to maintain the moisture in the skin. The use of aloe vera gel is also quite beneficial.

Healthy Eating

Our expert suggests that in this season, one must consume a highly nutritious diet that includes soup, juice, green vegetables, whole grains, fruits, etc., to maintain both health and beauty.

Avoid Caffeine Consumption

During winter, people are willing to consume tea and coffee more often, in order to keep themselves warm. However, excessive consumption of tea or coffee or any other beverages that contain caffeine should be avoided during the winter season. The reason is that its higher consumption leaves the skin dehydrated and affects our digestive system as well as other parts of the body that directly or indirectly affect our skin.

Certain skin conditions are common during the winter season and the key to preventing them is a proper skin care routine. However, Dr. Asha says that if a person experiences moderate to severe itching or burning sensation, along with a change in the skin colour or rashes, he/she must contact a dermatologist immediately.

Also Read: Milk And Honey Bath Should Be A Winter Staple For Perfect Skin