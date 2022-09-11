Hyderabad: The cause of cardiovascular diseases across the world irrespective of income levels is almost the same. A global, multicentre study with more than 1.55 million participants showed that risk factors for heart disease were similar in high, low and middle-income countries, and between both men and women at large, with only a few differences, says Prospective Urban Rural Epidemiological (PURE) study.

In the Prospective Urban Rural Epidemiological (PURE) study, participants have been enrolled from the general population from 21 high-income, middle-income and low-income countries and followed up for approximately 10 years. They recorded information on participants’ metabolic, behavioural and psychosocial risk factors. Done as part of the Prospective Urban Rural Epidemiological (PURE) study in 21 nations. In all, 1,55,724 (58.4 % women 41.6% men) participants have been enrolled and followed up between January 5, 2005, and September 13, 2021. Durgin that period, women had 4,280 major cardiovascular disease events while in men, it was 4,911. Compared to men, women presented with a more favourable cardiovascular risk profile, especially at younger ages, the study stated.

The study also found lipid markers (cholesterol) and depression are more strongly associated with the risk of cardiovascular disease in men than in women, whereas diet is more strongly associated with the same risk in women than in men. The similar associations of other risk factors with cardiovascular disease in women and men emphasise the importance of a similar strategy for the prevention of cardiovascular disease in men and women, the study said. Notably, these findings were similar in high-income and middle-income and low-income countries.

The India collaborators for the study included Eternal Heart Care Centre and Research Institute, Jaipur; Madras Diabetes Research Foundation and Dr Mohan’s Diabetes Specialities Centre, Chennai; India SUT Academy of Medical Sciences, Vattapara, Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala; Department of Community Medicine and School of Public Health, Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research, Chandigarh; and Department of Physiology, St. John’s Medical College and Hospital, Bangalore.

V Mohan of the Madras Diabetes Research Foundation, one of the authors of the study, says: “This is the first study to compare cardiovascular disease in 21 high, middle and low-income countries, studying all the risk factors with almost an equal distribution of men and women.” Small differences in risk factors for cardiovascular disease in women and men notwithstanding, the study makes it clear that strategies to prevent cardiovascular disease in both women and men should be similar, he added.