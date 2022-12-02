Hyderabad: Pollution is a matter of great concern for the entire world. Air pollution, noise pollution, and water pollution have adversely affected our lives. The full impact of this is being felt by people, nature and the whole world.

Every year, December 2nd is observed as National Pollution Control Day. The purpose of observing this day is to focus on getting rid of pollution and raising awareness about it so that we can protect mother nature. An official theme for the year 2022 hasn't been announced yet, but there is an obvious objective to make the Earth a better place to live for future generations.

According to the World Health Organization, the combined effects of widespread air pollution and domestic air pollution kill around seven million people prematurely every year. From this, you can get an idea of ​​how seriously pollution affects our health. Every year, this initiative aims to raise awareness against pollution and sensitize the government to change policies to reduce the impact of pollution.

National Pollution Control Day is observed on December 2nd every year to honour the memory of those who lost their lives in the 1984 Bhopal Gas Tragedy. In 1984, about 45 tonnes of methyl isocyanate leaked from a pesticide plant in Bhopal and killed thousands of people. This caused many physical and mental issues for people who survived. Thousands of people had to leave Bhopal after the tragic accident occurred.

Currently, pollution levels are so high that nine out of 10 people worldwide do not have access to clean, breathable air. This day is very important and the purpose of observing it is to raise awareness about various types of pollution like air, soil, noise pollution etc. as it affects our environment and health.