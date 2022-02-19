Besides its distinct aroma and pungent flavour, garlic is known for the numerous health benefits it offers. It is due to this that garlic has been used in treating certain ailments since ancient times and its benefits are also defined in Ayurveda, in Charaka Samhita and Sushruta Samhita. Apart from this, the Kashyapa-Samhita also talks about the use of garlic as a medicine in various diseases.

Our expert Dr. Rajeshwar Singh Kala, BAMS (Ayurveda), based in Uttarakhand informs that garlic is also known as ‘Rasoun’ in Ayurveda. He explains that there are six tastes defined in Ayurveda- sweet, sour, salty, spicy, astringent and bitter. Of these, 5 are found in garlic except sour. Due to its pungent smell, it is also known as Ugragandha. He explains that consumption of garlic in any form helps in reducing bad cholesterol, provides relief in heart-related problems, kidney problems, digestive issues such as indigestion, constipation, gas and various infections.

Nutrients found in garlic

Dr. Kala says that minerals, vitamins and immunity-strengthening elements are found in abundance in garlic. Also, according to a research published on the National Center for Biotechnology Information (NCBI), a compound called allicin is found in garlic, which gives it its medicinal properties such as antibacterial, antiviral, antifungal and antioxidant properties.

Besides this, garlic consists of Vitamin B1, B6, Vitamin C as well as manganese, calcium, copper, selenium, potassium, phosphorus, iron, etc. Ajoene and allin compounds are found in garlic, which makes it all the more beneficial for health. If we talk about nutrition, 28g of garlic contains 42 calories, 1.8 grams of protein, 9 grams of carbs. Moreover, one clove (or 3g) of raw garlic provides United States Department of Agriculture, eating a lump of garlic of normal size daily gives the body about 2% manganese, 2% vitamin B-6, 1% vitamin C, 1% selenium and 0.06 grams of fiber. However, the quantity may vary according to the size of the clove.

How is eating raw garlic beneficial?

Dr. Kala explains that the consumption of raw garlic is more beneficial than cooked one. He says that when consumed in raw form, the sulfur present in it reacts and produces compounds like allicin, dilly disulfide and s-allyl cysteine, which boost the body’s immunity and protects it from many diseases and infections.

What are the benefits?

Good for gut health

Chewing and eating a clove of garlic every day on an empty stomach or swallowing it with water helps in keeping the gut healthy. It also provides relief in indigestion, constipation and other digestive issues. Garlic intake improves the number of good bacteria in the intestines, speeds up the process of weight loss and relieves stomach-related diseases.

Controls cholesterol and maintains heart health

Dr. Kala says that garlic has properties that help in keeping the Low-density lipoprotein or bad cholesterol levels in control. And if cholesterol is controlled, the heart too stays healthy. Therefore, people with this condition are advised to chew or swallow garlic cloves on an empty stomach in the morning. Also, according to research, garlic not only prevents hypercholesterolemia but also reduces atheromatous, which helps in preventing atherosclerosis, heart disease and coronary artery-related diseases. Apart from this, the allicin compound found in raw garlic helps in reducing triglycerides in the blood, further reducing cholesterol and the production of plaque in the arteries.

Controls diabetes and keeps kidneys healthy

According to a research published in the National Center for Complementary and Integrative Health (NCCIH), if diabetics consume garlic in breakfast or in the morning, their blood sugar levels remain in control. Also, the allicin, allyl propyl disulfide and s-allyl cysteine ​​sulfoxide found in garlic help in maintaining kidney health. And since kidneys play an important role in insulin metabolism, garlic improves insulin functions and reduces the risk of uncontrolled diabetes.

Provides relief from infections and allergies

Dr. Kala says that consuming 4-5 cloves of garlic every morning on an empty stomach increases the body’s immunity. The compounds present in it help the body fight free radicals, pathogens and various infections. 'Allicin' is the main active ingredient of garlic which improves the body's internal defense system. This is the reason why doctors often recommend consuming it when one is suffering from cold and cough, asthma or urinary, vaginal and kidney infections.

