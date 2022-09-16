New Delhi: Obese women who take oestrogen and progestin-containing oral contraceptives have a 24-fold greater risk of venous thromboembolism (VTE) compared to non-obese women who do not use the medicines. The findings of the study were published in ESC Heart Failure, a journal of the European Society of Cardiology (ESC). It is well established that both obesity and oestrogen-containing contraceptives are risk factors for VTE.

Despite this, obese women continue to receive these drugs. The scientific evidence indicates that obesity and combined oral contraceptives have a synergistic effect on VTE risk and this should be considered in prescribing decisions. Progestin-only products, including pills, intrauterine devices, or implants are a safer alternative to the combined pill in women carrying excess weight. (ANI)