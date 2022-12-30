Hyderabad: As we ring into the new year, we begin bracing ourselves for a number of things, resolutions, holiday plans and above all, having jolly meet-ups with our kith and kin. However, as exciting as it may seem, the onus of giving them gifts can be easily overwhelming if we consider the sheer variety of items that are available in the market. Fret not. Here we have five brilliant budget-friendly items that your near-and-dear ones would be surprised and delighted to receive in the year to come.

Scented Candles:

A packet of scented candles expresses your affection and support to the person you are gifting it to. They look pretty, smell fragrant and spread the vibe of coziness and comfort when lit in the house. They are also calming and therapeutic in nature, which makes them an ideal gift for someone going through an emotionally tough phase.

Potted Plant:

A lush, green plant symbolizes growth, freshness and tranquillity in life. Gifting a plant expresses your fondness and goodwill to the person or family receiving it. It is the perfect gifting item as one embarks on a fresh start.

Customized Mugs:

Gifting mugs is a good idea any time of the year. During New Year celebrations, they serve as a sweet note of gratitude to a person for their company and bond. Getting a sweet customized note printed on the mug makes for a memorable gift your kith and kin would remember as long as they sip their morning coffee in it.

Typographic Calendars:

Calendars are a common gift item for the New Year, with great utility. However, to spice things up this season, gift your friends and relatives a typographic designer calendar instead of the standard wall calendar.

Assorted Chocolate Box:

Chocolates bring delight to any celebration. Make a customized box with a reasonable variety of chocolates, be it Belgian, White, Truffle or Swiss chocolates, for a gift that would give a sweet start to anyone’s new year. (ANI)