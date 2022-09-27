Hyderabad: Goddess Durga is worshiped in 9 forms during Navratri. In the year 2022, the festival of Shardiya Navratri began on 26 September and will end on 4 October 2022.

According to the scriptures, the names of these 9 forms of the goddess are: Shailaputri, Brahmacharini, Chandraghanta, Kushmanda, Skandamata, Katyayani, Kalaratri, Mahagauri, Siddhidatri.

Also read: Navratri 2022- Day 2: Puja Vidhi and Bhog to offer Goddess Brahmacharini

Goddess Chandraghanta is worshiped on the third day of Navratri.

Goddess Chandraghanta

This form of the goddess signifies grace, bravery and courage. Her name depicts 'one who wears a half-moon shaped like a bell on her forehead'. Goddess Chandraghanta's physical form is bright like gold and she possesses ten arms. These arms are equipped with a Trishul (Trident), Gada (Mace), Bow, Arrow, Sword, Lotus flower, Sword, a bell and a Kamandala (Water pot).

This form of Durga is completely different from the previous form. These forms of the goddess indicate that if provoked, she can become the agressive Chandi or Chamunda Devi.

Chandraghanta Puja Vidhi: According to Drik Panchang, the Tritiya Tithi begins at 02:28 am (September 28) and ends at 01:27 am (September 29). The auspicious time of Brahma Muhurta begins after 04:36 am and ends at 05:24 am. At the beginning of the puja, Goddess Chandraghanta's idol is bathed in Saffron, Ganga Jal and Kewra water. The she is dressed in Golden attire and offered yellow flowers along with kheer and honey as Bhog.

Significance: Goddess Chandraghanta takes away sorrows and worries from her devotees and blesses them with fearlessness and bravery. She also grants her worshippers intelligence, knowledge and positivity.