Hyderabad: The Nine forms of Goddess Durga are worshiped during Shardiya Navratri as Navdurga. In the year 2022, Shardiya Navratri began on September 26th and will end on October 4th, 2022. It is believed that these nine forms of Goddess Durga are very powerful and they fulfill all the wishes of their worshippers.

The 9 forms of the Goddess described in the scriptures are 1. Shailaputri, 2. Brahmacharini, 3. Chandraghanta, 4. Kushmanda, 5. Skandamata, 6. Katyayani, 7. Kalaratri, 8. Mahagauri, 9. Siddhidatri.

Goddess Kalaratri is worshipped from the Navdurga on the seventh day of Shardiya Navratri.

Goddess Kalaratri

Her complexion is depicted as thick black, as dark as the night, with three eyes, four arms, and unkempt hair. She carries a sword and an iron hook in her two left arms. A Donkey is the vehicle of Goddess Kalaratri.

Kalaratri Puja Vidhi: The Saptami Tithi begins at 7:16 pm on October 1st and ends at 5:17 on October 2nd. The idol of the Goddess is bathed in water and offered rice, Jasmine flowers, incense sticks, Ganga Jal, dry fruits, and Panch-Amrit. Jaggery or delicacies made from jaggery are offered to the Goddess for Bhog.

Significance: Goddess Kalaratri is considered the goddess of Vision. Although Kalaratri is the most ferocious form of the Goddess, she is also the goddess of Auspiciousness and Wisdom. She is also called Shubhankarini. Goddess Kalaratri is the destroyer of all things evil and grants courage to her worshippers.