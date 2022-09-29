Hyderabad: The festival of Shardiya Navratri, which begins in the month of Ashwin during the Shukla Paksha (Waxing phase of the moon), began on Monday (26th September) in the year 2022. People worship the nine incarnations of the Goddess Durga, known as Navdurga, on each day of the festival.

On the Fifth Day of Shardiya Navratri, the Lalita Panchami Tithi begins at 12:09 am on 30th September and ends at 10:35 pm on 30th September.

Also read: Navaratri 2022- Day 4: Puja Vidhi and Bhog to offer Goddess Kushmanda

On the Fifth Day of the Shardiya Navratri Festival, Goddess Skandamata is Worshipped.

Goddess Skandamata

The literal meaning of her name is "Mother of War-God Skanda", popularly known as Karthikeya. Goddess Skandamata possesses four arms and three eyes. She is seen seated on a Lion along with an infant 'Skanda' (Karthikeya) on her lap. She holds Skanda with her left arm while blessing her devotees with the right and the other two arms are holding Lotus Flowers in them.

Goddess Parvati took the form of Skandamata in order to defeat Tarkasur, who started tormenting people on Earth and could only be defeated by the Son of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati (Skanda).

Skandamata Puja Vidhi: Worshippers place the idol of the Goddess on a Chowki and offer her red and yellow flowers, Kumkum, Ganga Jal, and Ghee Arti along with fresh bananas and delicacies made ofit as Bhog.

Significance: Goddess Skandamata signifies salvation, power, and prosperity. She blesses her devotees with wisdom. Goddess Skandamata's story is also a symbol of the Mother-Son Relationship. Her devotees also enjoy the blessings of Lord Skanda.