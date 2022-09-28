Hyderabad: Nine different forms of Goddess Durga are worshiped for nine days during the festival of Navratri. In the year 2022 Shardiya Navratri began from September 26 and will end on October 4 2022. It is believed that these nine forms of Maa Durga are very powerful and bless their worshippers with prosperity.

According to ancient scriptures, these nine forms are: 1. Shailaputri, 2. Brahmacharini, 3. Chandraghanta, 4. Kushmanda, 5. Skandamata, 6. Katyayani, 7. Kalaratri, 8. Mahagauri, 9. Siddhidatri.

Goddess Kushmanda is Worshipped on the Fourth day.

Goddess Kushmanda

The fourth form of Goddess Durga amongst the Navadurga is Goddess Kushmanda. She is worshiped on the fourth day of the Navratri festival. The word 'Ku' means 'Ugly' and the word 'Ushma' means 'Heat', the word 'Kushma' means Sorrow - the Goddess who swallows the sorrows of the world and holds them in her womb, hence her name 'Kushmanda'.

It is believed that, when the universe did not exist and there was darkness everywhere, then the Goddess Kushmanda created the Universe. She is seated on a Lion and holds a lotus, a bow, an arrow, a Kamandal (Water Pot), a Chakra, a mace, A Japa Mala (String of Beads) in her eight hands. In one of her arms is also a pitcher full of nectar.

Kushmanda Puja Vidhi: The Chaturthi Tithi begins at 01:27 am on 29th September and ends on 12:08 am on 30th September. The idol of the Goddess is decorated with vermillion, kajal, bangles, bindi, toe-ring, comb, mirror, anklets, perfume, earrings, nose pin, necklace and a red chunri. She is offered red flowers for worship, and Halwa and curd along with White Pumpkin for Bhog.

Significance: Her worship cures diseases and her devotees are blessed with strength and health. It is believed that all the powers to bestow all the Siddhis and Niddhis are in her Japa Mala.