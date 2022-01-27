As the winter season starts, the skin and hair start to get damaged due to dry and cold air. And adding to it, a person may begin to have cracked heels, which can be due to dryness as well as certain other reasons. Cracked heels can be at times painful too. But, what makes people prone to having such a condition? Generally, people who have dry skin, are more likely to have cracked heels, along with those suffering from psoriasis and eczema. Besides them, here are some other common causes:

Prolonged standing, especially on hard floors

Wearing shoes or sandals with open back

Having calluses

Obesity, which increases pressure on heels

Skin conditions, such as athlete's foot, psoriasis, or eczema

So how to get rid of it? Here are some easy ways to get rid of it with some simple home remedies.

Drink Plenty of Water- Water keeps your body hydrated. Drinking 3-4 liters of water per day is a must. This will keep the body hydrated and help to treat cracked heels since cracked heels occur due to dryness. Soak your feet- Add a few lemon drops in lukewarm water and soak your feet in it for around 15 minutes. Then scrub the feet using a loofah or soft brush, peeling away the dead skin. This will help in the regrowth of new cells. Use a Pumice Stone- Try using a pumice stone while taking shower, thrice a week. But remember to not overuse it. Pumice stone helps in removing dead skin cells and maintaining your feet soft and crack-free. Use Petroleum Jelly- Petroleum jelly helps to deeply moisturize your heels and also keeps your skin soft. Apply it before going to bed and wear socks to lock the moisture in. Moisturize your feet daily- Apply moisturizer daily, three times a day. This will keep your skin hydrated and keep it away from getting dry or cracked. Use Coconut oil/Shea Butter- You can also apply coconut oil or Shea butter after soaking your feet in lukewarm water. Coconut oil contains Vitamin E which will help you get rid of cracked heels. Shea butter also is rich in Vitamin A, E, and F soothes and heals rough dry skin.

Mask with banana and avocado

Avocados are rich in vitamin A and E that helps to prevent skin damage and dry skin. The abundance of nutrients in bananas helps to keep up the skin elasticity and prevent dryness of the skin. A banana and avocado-based mask help hydrate chapped heels, improving their appearance and overall health. For the same, prepare a paste of ripe bananas and avocados and apply the paste on the chapped skin of the heels. Leave it on for half an hour and then rinse. Cracked heels can be treated easily with these remedies. Along with them, wear the correct size of footwear and keep the feet covered and moisturized.

(IANS)

