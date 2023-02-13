Hyderabad: National Women's Day is celebrated in India on February 13th, on the birth anniversary of 'The Nightingale of India'- Sarojini Naidu. Sarojini Naidu was one of the most revered and inspiring women in the history of India because she worked tirelessly towards the cause of woman empowerment and equality.

Sarojini Naidu was a legendary freedom fighter, poet and politician and she made important contributions to India's Independence movement and literature. To recognise her contributions to several women's rights movements and the Indian Independence movement, various events and activities are organised across the nation to encourage more women to take up leadership roles and make a mark in their communities.

Sarojini Naidu was born into a family of intellectuals and political activists and was considered a prodigy, as she started composing poetry at a very young age. She has authored poetry on subjects including tragedy, romance and patriotism. Upon receiving a scholarship from the Nizam of Hyderabad, she went on to study in England and learned the ideas of women's equal rights and the freedom movement.

After returning to India, she became a member of the India National Congress and was an active participant in the independence movement. Later on, in 1925, Sarojini Naidu became the first woman to hold the office of President of the Indian National Congress and was also appointed as the Governor of Uttar Pradesh after independence, making her the first woman to hold a high office in India.

Naidu's collections of poems such as "The Golden Threshold" and "The Bird of Time" are considered masterpieces of Indian English Literature and the world also recognises her for her literary accomplishments. Her poems reflect a sense of love for India, its people and culture, and continue to inspire a generation of readers.

Sarojini Naidu was one of the leaders of the Women's Indian Association, established to promote women's rights and empowerment. She was a passionate advocate for women's rights and put up a valiant fight for the right to vote, the right to equality, the right to representation, the rights of widows and the right to equal political positions.

National Women’s Day is celebrated to honour the social, cultural, political, and economic accomplishments of women and promote awareness of gender prejudice that continues to exist in society even in this modern age. It is a day to remember the life and achievements of one of the greatest women of India from the past, to celebrate the contributions of women in India in the present, and to empower and inspire young women for a better future for our country.