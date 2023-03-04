Hyderabad: National Safety Day is observed every year on March 4 to maintain a safe environment at the workplace, adopting safety measures in every context to avoid any kind of accident and making the general public aware of the safety protocols and measures made by the National Safety Council. National Safety Week is observed for a week from 4th March.

The National Safety Council has included safety measures in many fields including road safety, workplace safety, protection of human health and environmental safety, in its safety rules and protocols. To spread awareness about the different types of campaigns that are run and organized on this occasion, every year this event is based around a special theme. In the year 2023, National Safety Day is being observed around the theme "Our Aim - Zero Harm".

Also read: World Obesity Day 2023: Obesity is a global health crisis

Significantly, National Safety Day was organized for the first time in the year 1972 on the foundation day of the National Security Council. The day was initiated after the first Industrial Safety Conference in India organized by the Ministry of Labour and Employment. Since then, National Safety Day is observed every year to promote a safe working environment in all offices in the country. Significantly, the National Security Council was established in the year 1966 under the Mumbai Society Act.

Irrespective of the location, these safety measures are specially designed and can be very important in avoiding any kind of accident or unfortunate incident in workplaces and providing immediate relief to the victim in the event of an accident. Since the main purpose of observing National Safety Day is to prevent accidents due to lack of awareness or attention, this event is observed throughout an entire week to make people aware of various awareness programs and ways to prevent industrial accidents.