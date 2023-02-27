Hyderabad: Human body needs many nutrients including vitamins and minerals to stay healthy, and Protein is one such essential of our body. Protein helps in many functions of the body, including building the immune system. 'National Protein Day' is observed in India on February 27th, to raise awareness among people about the importance of protein and protein-rich foods in our diet. In the year 2023, India is celebrating its fourth National Protein Day around the theme of "Easy Access To Protein For All".

Khushboo Jain Tibdewala, a nutritionist and Diabetes Educator, says, "As a nutritionist, we play an important role in educating the people of the country about nutrition and food sources. However, our role is becoming more important today as people have many options for their kitchens through grocery stores, supermarkets, restaurants and online delivery apps. However, despite increased awareness of nutrition, our diet is heavily dependent on carbohydrate foods like rice and wheat".

According to the Right to Protein survey from 2020, out of 2,100 Indian mothers, 84 per cent believe that carbohydrates are more important in their diet than protein for energy. At the same time, a survey by the National Nutrition Monitoring Board found that Indians consume 60 per cent of their protein from cereals.

With India ready to celebrate its 100 years of Independence with the vision for "Amrit Kal" in the next 25 years, it needs to emphasise the quality of education and health care for 26 million children born every year and 65 per cent of the population under the age of 35 to advance its development.

According to Khushboo Jain Tibdewala, nutritionists can help people include protein in their diet. She said that nutritionists can educate people about this at their own level. They can tell people about traditional foods rich in protein, and their necessity in our diet. Adequate protein is essential for physical and cognitive development. People suffering from protein deficiency can face many health problems, which also affect their work style and productivity.