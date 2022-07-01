National Doctors’ Day is celebrated in India on July 1 every year, to honour the doctors and physicians and to express gratitude to the medical professionals who serve people selflessly, round the clock. The day also marks the birth and death anniversary of Dr Bidhan Chandra Roy who was a well-known doctor, freedom fighter and also the second Chief Minister of West Bengal.

Dr. Bidhan was also awarded India’s highest civilian honour, the Bharat Ratna in 1961. Dr. Bidhan contributed immensely for the welfare of society and helped establish many medical institutes in India, especially the Medical Council of India and the Indian Medical Association (IMA). The day commemorates his contribution to the country.

Doctor’s Day was established by the Government of India in 1991 to be recognized and celebrated every year on July 1. Not just in India, Doctor's day is celebrated across the globe, the dates, however, differ. This year, in our country, the day is being celebrated with the theme ‘‘Family Doctors in the Front Line.’ Doctors are known to practice a ‘noble profession’, wherein they make numerous sacrifices in order to serve society and save lives. But how much do we value them? The theme this year emphasizes the same.

India has come a long way if we talk about the advancements in the field of medicine and has also become technologically advanced. However, with the inevitable rise in the diseases and health conditions in our country, the need for doctors is constantly rising. Taking into consideration the past two years, when the world was hit by the COVID-19 pandemic and there was a sudden boom in the number of people getting infected, doctors worked relentlessly to save millions of lives by putting themselves at risk. Doctors were highly exposed to the fatal virus and many even lost their lives. "Last year 748 doctors across India succumbed to COVID-19, while in the current second wave, in a short period we have lost 730 doctors," a doctor associated with the IMA said.

The day, therefore, gives us a chance to thank them and value their profession. Also, on this day, free medical checkups and health camps are put up to raise awareness and honour the professionals.