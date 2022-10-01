Hyderabad: For centuries, Drugs and Drug Abuse have been a part of our society in some way or the other. Much of the situation has not been improved in the past ten or twenty years. 2nd October is observed as National Anti-Drug Addiction Day all over the country, in order to spread awareness regarding the war against drugs in our nation. Millions of people in the country are addicted to some form of drug or substance abuse in our country, unable to quit.

National Anti-Drug Addiction day is observed on the same day as Mahatma Gandhi's Birth Anniversary because he condemned the use of drugs and considered addiction as one of the biggest evils because it not just affects the individual, but the entire society. This day is observed with the aim of making India Addiction-Free again.

Addiction causes mental illnesses and one loses the ability to make rational decisions regarding career, family, loved ones, friends, and even civil sense. Common factors to begin drug use are experimentation, fun, and curiosity, while some succumb to peer pressure. Some people even get addicted to prescribed drugs. An addict consumes drugs despite knowing their effects on their body, and sometimes these effects are the reason for them to consume drugs, as it helps an addict to forget about the distress in their life, momentarily. These drugs bring physical, mental, and emotional pleasure to the addict.

A survey conducted by the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) estimated that there are about 8,50,000 injectable drug users in the country, about 4,60,000 children, and 1.8 million adults who consume drugs. According to a 2021 report, Uttar Pradesh has the highest number of Cannabis users, followed by Punjab, Sikkim, Chhattisgarh, and Delhi.

The National Drug Dependence Treatment Center and AIIMS found that India has developed into a major hub for illicit drugs. About 2.8 percent of the population (31 million) in India consume cannabis, and about 10.8 million use it as a pain reliever or sedative. About 80 percent of deaths among addicts are premature, indicating how high the risk of drug use is.

Getting rid of addictions such as cigarettes, tobacco, alcohol or drugs is very difficult unless the addict has strong willpower and familial support. If the de-addiction process is not carried out with proper preparation, the victim may relapse even after recovering from the addiction.

Treatment, as well as rehabilitation, is very important to get rid of drug addiction and avoid relapse. Because the changes in the Brain-Chemistry affect the body for a long time even after quitting the drug. In such a situation the physical and mental health of the victim may be affected in the absence of rehabilitation. So thorough planning is essential for this process.

The process of Detoxification is carried out first, in which an attempt is made to remove the harmful substances of the body with the help of medicines by reducing the effects of the drugs on the body of the addict. Also, the treatment tries to suppress and eliminate the addiction and withdrawal symptoms in the patient.

Counseling is very important for drug addicts. It is a medium that helps strengthen a person's desire to quit the addiction, as well as help them make understand the changes taking place in their body and behave accordingly during the rehabilitation period. As self-confidence and morale plummet in people trying to quit an addiction, counseling and behavioral therapy can help them regain mental health and become a part of society again.

Typically, this therapy is delivered in a variety of ways, including individual, group, or family-based therapy as needed by the patient. Although it is a long process, the victim's condition begins to improve gradually. Cognitive Behavioral Therapy, Multidimensional Family Therapy, and Motivational Interviewing Therapy are usually advised in such situations.