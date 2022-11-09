Hyderabad: Recently actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu opened up about suffering from a condition called Myositis for the past few months through an Instagram post. Myositis is a disease or condition in which most of the muscles of our body are affected. It is believed to be an autoimmune disease that can affect many organs and systems of the body including the skin. At times, due to this disease, the patient can encounter problems in normal day-to-day actions like walking, getting up and sitting.

As people get older, they feel pain while sitting up, walking or even doing any physical activity that stresses their joints or muscles. Generally, people consider it to be a weakness or problem in the joints and muscles due to the ageing process. But if people develop any kind of problems in muscles or joints even at a relatively young age, they keep ignoring them, which is not a good practice, as myositis can also be responsible for pain and problems in muscles and joints.

Myositis is actually a complex autoimmune disease in which our muscles are affected the most. But its effects are not just limited to the muscles. Myositis can affect our skin as well as the joints and other organs and systems of the body. Even as the problem progresses, a person may have to face pain and problem in walking, sitting, standing, keeping their neck straight and lifting light objects.

Dr. Vishwas Kulkarni, an orthopedic doctor and consultant from Delhi, explains that myositis is a rheumatological problem. In this, the body's immune system does not work properly, which sometimes becomes the cause of autoimmune diseases. Rheumatic diseases can affect any part or system of the body.

Myositis is also an autoimmune disease. It is not actually a single disease, but a group of diseases that can cause problems in many organs and systems of the body, from the muscles to the skin. It can start as a fever, skin rash or muscle and joint pain, but it can also have serious health effects in the long term, which at times can also cause more than one problem and disability.

Dr. Kulkarni explains that since the types and causes of myositis are different, it is also treated by looking at the symptoms and signs of the disease. In most cases, a permanent cure is difficult, but with the help of the right treatment, medicines and therapy, it can be controlled to a great extent. He explains that the biggest effect of myositis is on the muscles. They become weak and they start having problems like swelling, burning sensations and pain. Its signs can also be seen on the skin in the form of rash, scaly skin and dry patches. Since it is an autoimmune disease, it is usually the body's immune system that starts damaging the muscles. Many reasons can be responsible for this, like:

Virus-borne infections (such as HIV, cold and fever, etc.).

Rheumatoid Arthritis.

Side effects of a drug.

Lupus (severe inflammatory autoimmune disease).

Scleroderma.

Also read: Researchers discover vital role of hormones in predicting long term health of men

There are different types of myositis. Although all the symptoms are very similar, their effects on the victim's body can be seen differently. The following are the types of myositis:

Dermato myositis: In this condition, along with pain and swelling in the muscles of the victim, symptoms like rashes, and scaly or rough skin can be seen on their skin, which in most cases appear on the face, including the chest, neck, back, knees, leg joints and fingers, and sometimes on the eyelids as well. Apart from this, due to this problem, the patient may also have to face problems like fever, fatigue, irregular heartbeat, gastrointestinal problems, change in voice and problems in swallowing food.

In this condition, along with pain and swelling in the muscles of the victim, symptoms like rashes, and scaly or rough skin can be seen on their skin, which in most cases appear on the face, including the chest, neck, back, knees, leg joints and fingers, and sometimes on the eyelids as well. Apart from this, due to this problem, the patient may also have to face problems like fever, fatigue, irregular heartbeat, gastrointestinal problems, change in voice and problems in swallowing food. Polymyositis: In polymyositis also, due to damage to muscles and tissues, problems of weakness, pain, burning and swelling are observed. Apart from these, in polymyositis, the sufferer may have many problems including fever, fatigue, dry cough, difficulty in swallowing anything, weight loss and change in voice. This problem is seen relatively more in women.

In polymyositis also, due to damage to muscles and tissues, problems of weakness, pain, burning and swelling are observed. Apart from these, in polymyositis, the sufferer may have many problems including fever, fatigue, dry cough, difficulty in swallowing anything, weight loss and change in voice. This problem is seen relatively more in women. Inclusion body myositis: This problem affects men more. In this, the symptoms of weakness in the muscles of the wrist, fingers and thigh are seen first. As the problem progresses, muscle pain or weakness increases to such an extent that the sufferer starts having trouble maintaining the balance of the body, walking, lifting anything by bending from the ground and even holding things. Due to this many times, they also keep falling.

Dr. Kulkarni explains that sometimes the problem of myositis can also occur due to side effects of any medicine or treatment, which is called Toxic Myositis. Its symptoms can also be similar to those of other types of myositis. On the other hand, if this problem is seen in people below 18 years of age, then it is called Juvenile Myositis.

Dr. Kulkarni explains that in most cases it is not possible to completely cure myositis. But its effects can be controlled to a great extent by adopting the right treatment - medicines, regular care and precautions. But at the same time, if its symptoms are ignored or the wrong kind of treatment is taken, then it can sometimes cause partial or permanent disability like the inability to walk, move and work, and become dependent on others for performing these actions.

He explains that since it is not just one disease but a group of diseases and its types and effects can be different, therefore no one kind of treatment, medicine or therapy can be prescribed for it. He explains that after the diagnosis of myositis, its treatment is done only on the basis of its type, symptoms and effects.

Dr. Kulkarni explains that most people do not take muscle pain very seriously when it begins and start consuming painkillers, oils or balms and supplements on their own to strengthen muscles or bones. This tendency is, more visible among middle-aged and elderly people, as they associate this problem with their increasing age and do not take the symptoms seriously.

In most cases, the symptoms of this disease start appearing only after 50 years of age, but this problem can also be seen in people below the age of 50. He explains that at any age, if symptoms such as fever, skin problems, trouble swallowing food and feeling tired and weak are seen with more and persistent pain in muscles and joints and discomfort in working, then immediately consult a specialist. It is very important to get tested and treated.