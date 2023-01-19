Hyderabad: Childhood is supposed to be filled with excitement and fun, and it is an essential responsibility for parents to make sure their kids are physically and mentally healthy. Experts point out that children acting dull, uninterested or angry might be signs of uncommunicated thoughts. For parents to understand the emotional or mental state of their children, they need to pick up the symptoms and figure out different ways to communicate with their children.

Spending too much time alone is one of the symptoms of mental distress in kids. There could be many reasons for mental health disturbances in children such as life-threatening incidents, sexually traumatic incidents, lagging academically, parental pressure regarding studies, and parents not respecting their wishes. Experts believe that mentally disturbed children tend to distance themselves from family and friends. They prefer staying away from academics as well as physical activities. Parents should pick up these early signs and try to figure out the reason for their child's behaviour to help ease their mental state.

Children tend to express varied amounts of emotions, sometimes they seem cheerful and chirpy and the next minute they are irritated or angry. Adults often dismiss these symptoms as "Childish Behaviour", and believe the kids will quiet down once they get tired. Experts reveal that if a child often expresses irritation and anger, then these might be signs of pent-up emotional problems. Most parents act frustrated during such situations, instead of showing restraint, which makes it difficult for the child to truly express themselves and reveal their problems.

Children usually portray a lot of self-confidence and they constantly try to prove that they are better at particular tasks. However, experts say that children who are tormented mentally or emotionally showcase low self-esteem, self-doubt, insecurities and self-deprecating behaviour. In such situations, parents are advised to keep a positive attitude and praise or motivate their kids no matter how small a goal they achieve.

Mental problems also affect physical health. Experts say that due to this, symptoms like headache, stomach ache, fatigue, and lethargy are more common in children. But most parents consider these as normal ailments and forget to understand that these may occur due to mental stress. So while treating them for their physical problems, parents should also take account of their mental well-being and help them regarding it.

Mental and physical issues affect children's daily routine, their academics and their personal life. Parents should instill confidence in children and build enough trust for the child to open up to them and share their troubles with them. If children do not respond positively even after a lot of effort, then parents should seek professional counselling as soon as possible for the betterment of their child.