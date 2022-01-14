Makar Sankranti marks the onset of the harvest season in India as well as the transit of Sun from Sagittarius to makar rashi (capricorn zodiac sign) or towards the northern hemisphere. The days begin to get warmer from this time onwards.

Sankranti is celebrated in different ways in different states of India. as Pongal in Tamil Nadu, Makar Vilakku in Kerala, 'Elu Birodhu' in Karnataka, Uttarayan in Gujarat, Maghi and Lohri in Punjab, Makar Sankranti in North India and Magh Bihu or Bhogali in Assam. In Andhra Pradesh too, this festival is celebrated for three days.

But no matter what state it is, sesame, jaggery, rice, pulses and dry fruits are used everywhere for the preparation of festive delicacies. These foods not just provide heat to the body in the chilly weather, but also have many health benefits.

ETV Bharat Sukhibhava spoke to nutritionist Dr. Divya Sharma and she says that the foods eaten on this festival provide natural warmth to the body and reduce the effect of the cold weather like reducing the risk of infections, lethargy, lack of energy, etc. Below mentioned are some of those foods and how they benefit us:

Sesame Sesame seeds (Til)

Dr. Divya says that dietary protein and amino acids are found in abundance in sesame, which is very beneficial for muscle and bone health. Sesame has hot potency and it contains an antioxidant called sesamin. Apart from this, a lot of nutrients are found in sesame including fiber, magnesium, calcium, iron, zinc , selenium, B complex.

It also has antibacterial properties and is beneficial as it increases the good cholesterol in the body and decreases the bad one, thereby reducing the risk of heart diseases. Besides this, sesame also enhances appetite. There are its two types: black and white and both are highly beneficial for health. Especially its consumption with jaggery is considered healthy.

Jaggery is a treasure of health benefits. Especially during winters, its consumption helps in providing natural heat to the body. Vitamins, iron and minerals are found in abundance in jaggery, which along with providing proper nutrition also enhances blood circulation. It is also good for the digestive system and benefits in throat and lung infections that are common during this season. Apart from this, certain minerals found in it help in boosting immunity as well as metabolism.

Peanuts have a hot potency, which helps in keeping the body warm during winters and also the natural oil and nutrients present in them nourish the body. Peanuts are rich in vitamins, minerals, nutrients and antioxidants, which provide energy to the body. It contains vitamin B complex, niacin, riboflavin, thiamin, vitamin B6, vitamin B9 and pantothenic acid. Consumption of peanuts also provides relief in digestive problems including constipation. Also, its consumption is considered good for women since it helps in improving fertility . The nutrients double when peanuts are consumed with jaggery.

Commonly known as khichdi in India, porridge is a simple Indian dish made out of lentils and rice. It can be prepared in various ways, but during this festival, it is commonly made of either black or green gram, with added vegetables and other ingredients, which make it all the more healthy. Protein, fat, iron, folic acid, vitamins , minerals and fiber are found in abundance in khichdi, which helps in keeping the digestive system healthy and nourishing the body. It is easy to digest and with a spoon of ghee added, it tastes even more delicious. Ghee also individually as an ingredient provides energy to the body and relieves joint pain.

Most of the dishes during this festival are prepared in ghee like khichdi, laddoos and other sweets. You must have heard people say that both ghee and oil are not good for health, but ghee in an appropriate quantity is highly beneficial. ghee is one of the main sources of vitamin A and D and helps in improving immunity and metabolism.

The sweet dry fruits dates are used as an ingredient in many sweets prepared during this time. Dates are a major source of potassium, which helps in maintaining blood pressure as well as provides energy and strength to the body. Apart from this, antioxidants, calcium, magnesium, phosphorus, etc are found in it, helping in maintaining bone health.

