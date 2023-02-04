New Delhi [India]: People across the world need to be aware of nutrition and other lifestyle changes that can be implemented to help them recover and potentially reduce the risk of some cancer recurring or a new one developing. World Cancer Day, which is observed to spread awareness, inspire change and reduce the global impact of cancer, is celebrated on February 4, every year.

Till date, researchers are experimenting, studying, researching and developing new methods, technologies, medications and injectable solutions to cure and prevent cancer. But unfortunately, not all these medications and treatments are affordable for everyone and hence, many cancer patients die without even getting the chance of proper treatment.

Hence, we must take good care of our health and take a pledge to spread as much awareness about cancer prevention measures as possible. On this World Cancer Day, let's look at the food that helps to lower the risk of the deadly disease:

Cruciferous Veggies:

Nutrient-rich foods including kale, cabbage, cauliflower, and broccoli may help minimise the chance of developing cancer. Studies have indicated that certain types of cancer can be prevented by the chemicals found in these veggies.

Berries:

Berries- Strawberries, raspberries, and blueberries include significant levels of anthocyanins, plant pigments with antioxidant characteristics that may lower the risk of cancer.

Tomatoes:

Lycopene, an antioxidant found in tomatoes, may help prevent cancer, particularly prostate cancer. Both raw and cooked tomatoes are efficient sources of potent antioxidants.

Nuts and Seeds:

Eating nuts helps to reduce your risk of developing some cancers. These are regarded as among the healthiest foods for avoiding cancer and other serious illnesses. The anti-inflammatory and antioxidant qualities of peanuts, almonds, and walnuts may help lower the chance of developing cancer.

Fatty Fish:

Adding fish to your diet each week may reduce your risk of cancer. Food items high in omega-3 fatty acids have anti-inflammatory properties. Several different kinds of fish, such as salmon and mackerel.

Grains:

Whole wheat bread, quinoa, brown rice, and oatmeal are high in fibre and have potent anti-cancer properties. Chemicals in these superfoods inhibit the growth of cells linked to colorectal, pancreatic, breast, and prostate cancers.

Veggies with allium:

One substance found in foods like leeks, garlic, and onions may help stop the development of cancer cells.

Making changes in your diet and adding healthy foods can help lower the risk of developing cancer. (ANI)