Adelaide: Nutritious food is essential for our health and can even affect life expectancy. So, a proper diet is essential for a healthy life. Various diets like the Keto diet and the Mediterranean diet have already been widely popularised. In contemporary times, another type of diet which is heard most is the 'Longevity Diet'.

A biochemist named Walter Longo created the 'Longevity Diet'. Longo says that diet helps to increase the life span of human beings. Longo has done a lot of research on the effects of nutrients on genes and the results of fasting. Accordingly, he recommended the Longevity diet for humans. Longo is expected to live till 120 years by strictly following the Longevity Diet.

While the diet is mainly meant for the elderly, the youth can also follow it. Green leafy vegetables, fruits, beans and nuts like almonds, olive oil and seafood that are low in mercury constitute a longevity diet. Plant-based foods are rich in vitamins, minerals, fibre, and antioxidants and low in saturated fats and salts. It is close to the Mediterranean diet.

Meat and dairy products except for curd besides foods high in saturated fats and sugars are forbidden in a longevity diet and should not be consumed in excess. Those who cannot avoid dairy products can take cow, goat and sheep milk. Besides, fasting for a certain period is the key to this diet. All the food we take in a day should be eaten within only 12 hours, for example between 6 am and 6 pm.

It is recommended not to eat anything three to four hours before going to sleep. Another approach is to eat less than two to three thousand kilojoules for two days in a week and eat normally for the other five days. According to Longo, this will lead to better control of blood glucose levels, reducing the risk of type-2 diabetes, obesity and cardiovascular diseases.

In a longevity diet, the amount of protein intake depends on the body weight of the person. It is recommended not to consume more than 0.68-0.80 grams of protein per kg per day. For example, if a person weighs 70 kg, he/she should not consume more than 47-56 grams of protein per day. It is recommended to take multivitamins and mineral supplements every 3-4 days in the longevity diet. But health experts say that it is not appropriate to take them without a doctor's prescription. Their concern is that the risk of cancer and heart disease may increase if those supplements are taken in excess. It is noteworthy that exercise is not mentioned in the longevity diet.