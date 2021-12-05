Leucorrhoea is commonly experienced by girls and women and can be indicative of a medical condition. If ignored, the conditions can even worsen. Dr. Vijayalakshmi, Gynecologist based in Uttarakhand says that women experience different types of vaginal discharge at different times. During menstruation, at the time of sexual intercourse, etc.

Normal vaginal discharge helps in keeping the vagina clean, but if you experience smelly white discharge or itching, pain or burning sensation in the vagina, it can be a sign of an infection or other health condition.

Dr. Vijayalakshmi explains that leucorrhoea can be due to many reasons. Infections such as bacterial vaginosis and vaginal yeast infections are generally believed to be responsible for this. Apart from this, not maintaining proper hygiene, having unprotected sex, wound or infection on the uterus and uterus-related problems can also cause leucorrhoea.

Symptoms Of Leucorrhoea

White discharge from the vagina with burning sensation, pain or itching are not the only symptoms of leucorrhoea. There are many other signs and symptoms that one may experience which are:

Thick white, sticky, smelly and beige or reddish-brown colour discharge.

Along with the discharge, one might experience pain in the hands, feet, calves, knees and head.

Dizziness, weakness, pain in the lower abdomen and back pain .

. Change in complexion, loss of appetite, irritability, unwillingness to work, excessive hair fall, constipation.

Frequent urination, vaginal wetness, itching and burning sensation in the vagina.

Keep The Vagina Clean

Dr. Vijayalakshmi says that to avoid severe leucorrhoea, it is necessary to keep the vagina free from infection and for this, it is very important to keep the vagina clean and practice proper hygiene. Here are a few things you can inculcate:

The vagina should always be washed with a soap that is chemical-free and mild in nature and clean water. You can also use a vaginal wash, which is easily available in the market these days.

Keep your vagina dry and do not wear undergarments without properly drying the area.

During menstruation, change your pad every 5-6 hours. Quicker if the blood flow is heavy.

Clean your genital area thoroughly before and especially after intercourse.

During sex, use proper protection like condoms, which will lower the chances of vaginal infections and STIs.

If you are using sex toys, make sure that they are completely clean, germ-free and do not cause injury to your genitals.

Wash your vagina and the area surrounding it after urination and defecation and wipe it with a clean cloth.

Always wear cotton underwear that is comfortable, breathable and not too tight.

Besides this, Dr. Vijayalakshmi says that as soon as you notice anything unusual or the symptoms of the infection, consult a doctor and get it examined immediately so that the infection can be prevented. Apart from this, women after the age of 30 must get a Pap Smear test done once every 5 years, to know about any underlying conditions.

Along with this, it is important to explain to young girls the importance of maintaining proper cleanliness of the genitals and that they should inform their mother or any woman in the house in case they are facing any trouble related to the same.

Also Read: Tips To Overcome The Symptoms Of Menopause