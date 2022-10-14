Hyderabad: The second Friday of October is celebrated as World Egg Day. It was established by the International Egg Commission (IEC) at a conference held in Vienna in 1996. IEC was formed to promote egg producers and promote and popularize the consumption of eggs as part of a balanced diet. Many countries now participate in World Egg Day, organizing various events. In these events, the distribution of free eggs, promotion on social media regarding the benefits of eggs, explaining the benefits of consuming eggs to children in schools, and cooking demonstrations are also done.

As both a delicious and beneficial food, eggs are an incredibly versatile ingredient. From poached eggs to preparing them in a variety of savory dishes, eggs hold an important place as an ingredient in many recipes. There is no country in the world that does not make extensive use of eggs in its traditional cuisine.

Eggs are a low-calorie, high-quality source of protein. Along with protein, eggs also contain vitamins B and D and a good portion of minerals, which are important for health. The eggs come in a biodegradable protective container. When it comes to protein, doctors recommend eating eggs first. Eggs also help in improving heart conditions. Eating just one egg every day can help prevent cardiovascular diseases.

Also read: Families less stressed when they eat meals together: Research

Eggs are a rich source of dietary cholesterol, but they also contain a variety of nutrients. There is conflicting evidence on whether eating an egg every day is beneficial or harmful for heart health. In a magazine (Heart) published in 2018, it was mentioned that about half a million people in China eat eggs every day. Those who did not eat eggs had a higher risk of heart attack and stroke than those who ate eggs daily. However, researchers are studying the effects of eating eggs on heart health.

In this study, plasma cholesterol metabolism plays a major role. People who eat eggs in moderation have more protein in their blood. It is called Apolipoprotein A1. This protein helps in building the body. It is also called Lipoprotein. It helps in reducing the amount of cholesterol in the blood and relieves the blockage in the blood vessels. This cholesterol build-up can lead to heart attacks and strokes.

However, researchers have expressed that eating eggs in moderation is beneficial for health. Most people are aware of the benefits of eggs, but how each person should prioritize egg consumption and provide energy to the body, for that purpose, every year the second week of October is celebrated as World Egg Day.