According to the World Health Organization (WHO), in Nigeria, from 3 to 30 January 2022, 211 laboratory-confirmed Lassa fever cases including 40 deaths (case fatality ratio: 19%) have been cumulatively reported in 14 of the 36 Nigerian states and the Federal Capital Territory across the country. But what exactly is Lassa fever? And is it even that serious? To answer this question, let us read more about it.

What is Lassa fever?

According to the WHO, Lassa fever is a viral haemorrhagic fever that is primarily transmitted to humans via contact with food or household items contaminated with urine or faeces from Mastomys rats. Though to a lesser extent, secondary human-to-human transmission can also occur through direct contact with the blood, secretions, organs or other body fluids of infected persons, especially in healthcare settings. Timely diagnosis results in more rapid isolation of patients and provision of treatment, while also reducing the risk of person-to-person transmission in health care settings. Early supportive care with rehydration and symptomatic treatment improves the survival of patients.

Once contracted, the signs and symptoms of the virus may begin to appear within 1-3 weeks. As per the Centers for Disease Control and Infection (CDC), for the majority of Lassa fever virus infections (approximately 80%), symptoms are mild and are undiagnosed. Mild symptoms include slight fever, general malaise and weakness, and headache. In 20% of infected individuals, however, the disease may progress to more serious symptoms including hemorrhaging (in gums, eyes, or nose, as examples), respiratory distress, repeated vomiting, facial swelling, pain in the chest, back, and abdomen, and shock. Neurological problems have also been described, including hearing loss, tremors, and encephalitis. Death may occur within two weeks after symptom onset due to multi-organ failure.

Common complications

Hearing loss is considered the most common complication of Lassa fever. one in every third person experiences hearing loss, however, the degree may vary. In some cases, this problem may also be permanent.

How is it treated?

The most effective treatment yet is the antiviral drug Ribavirin. This can help in treating the fever if given in the initial stage after diagnosis. “Patients should also receive supportive care consisting of maintenance of appropriate fluid and electrolyte balance, oxygenation and blood pressure, as well as treatment of any other complicating infections,” states CDC.

Can it be prevented?

The only way to prevent getting infected with the Lassa virus is to avoid contact with rats. Here we do not only refer to direct contact with the rodents but being careful in the places where the diseases in an endemic, maintaining proper hygiene at home and in the surroundings. CDC recommends “ Putting food away in rodent-proof containers and keeping the home clean help to discourage rodents from entering homes. Trapping in and around homes can help reduce rodent populations”.

Furthermore, it states that When caring for patients with Lassa fever, further transmission of the disease through person-to-person contact or nosocomial routes can be avoided by taking preventive precautions against contact with patient secretions. Such precautions include wearing protective clothing, such as masks, gloves, gowns, and goggles; using infection control measures, such as complete equipment sterilization; and isolating infected patients from contact with unprotected persons until the disease has run its course.

