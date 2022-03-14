Loaded with water and nutrients, muskmelon is a great food to be consumed during summers. Experts and doctors too recommend eating it during the season. Nutritionist Dr. Divya Sharma says that it is always advised to include seasonal fruits and vegetables in your daily diet. Muskmelon has many such properties that help provide relief from prickly heat during summers. It keeps the body well hydrated and cool and is beneficial in many other ways. Dr. Divya says that it contains up to 90% of water, vitamins and minerals which makes it an ideal fruit for the summer season.

Nutrients and benefits of muskmelon

Muskmelon contains many nutrients including calories, fiber, protein, fat, vitamin C, vitamin B6, vitamin K, vitamin A, potassium, magnesium, antioxidants and folate. Apart from this, many medicinal properties like anti-oxidant and adenosine are also found in it. Dr. Divya Sharma mentioned some benefits of muskmelon, which are as follows:

Vitamin C is found in abundance in muskmelons, which helps in improving the body’s immunity, hence reducing the risk of seasonal infections and diseases.

Potassium present in it helps in keeping the blood pressure levels in control and preventing hypertension .

. It contains an anticoagulant called adenosine, which prevents the problem of blood clotting.

The antioxidants beta carotene and vitamin A found in muskmelon are very beneficial for keeping the eyes, skin and hair healthy.

Muskmelon is also very beneficial for the skin. Due to its hydrating properties, it protects the skin from dryness and reduces the aging effect.

Also, not just internal consumption, its application on the skin in the form of a scrub or pack helps in exfoliating and making the skin glow.

It has diuretic properties which help in keeping away many kidney problems.

The fiber present in muskmelon keeps the digestive system healthy and provides relief in stomach-related problems like constipation .

. According to a research published on the website of the National Center for Biotechnology Information (NCBI), superoxide dismutase (SOD) enzyme is found in melon juice, which relieves sleep problems.

Consumption of muskmelon is also beneficial for pregnant women since it contains an abundance of water along with folic acid, which is helpful in the development of the baby’s brain and spinal bones in the womb.

Excess consumption can have a negative impact

Dr. Divya mentions that at times, nutritious food too can harm the body if consumed in excess. Muskmelon too if consumed beyond a limit can lead to an increase in the fiber content in the body, which can result in gas and bloating. Certain other problems may also be experienced in case of excessive consumption. Also, some people are allergic to certain foods, therefore, it should be avoided in such cases.

