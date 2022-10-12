New Delhi: After whole day of fasting, Karwa Chauth fast should be completed with some tasty and yummy delicacies that are easy to be prepared.

SEVIYAN:

SEVIYAN

Ingredients: Vermicelli, full cream milk, pistachios, almonds flakes. desi ghee, khoya, green cardamom powder.

Method: Heat the ghee in a deep bottomed pan. Add the seviyan and roast till golden brown. Once done, remove from heat and keep aside. Boil milk in a pan. Add the chopped nuts and cook for 2-3 minutes. Add sugar until mix well with the milk. Grate the khoya and add it to the milk. Cook till the mixture thickens. Add the seviyan and cook for 5 minutes or till no liquid remains. Add the powdered cardamom and mix well. Garnish with chopped nuts and enjoy cold or hot!

ALMOND ROSE RABDI:

ALMOND ROSE RABDI

Ingredients: Almonds (without skin), milk, sugar free, pistachio, chopped, cardamom powder, khoya, rose water, saffron-few strands.

Method: Heat a pan, cook milk till reduced to half. Reduce the heat. Crush and add saffron strands to milk, and let it cook for 5 minutes over low heat. Now add almonds, khoya and sugar free to it. Mix well & cook for 3 minutes. Add pistachio, cardamom powder, and mix well. Cook for 2 minutes. Remove from heat, and add rose water to it. Mix well and let it cool slightly. Garnish with chopped pistachio, nuts, berries or dried rose petals. Enjoy!

Also read: Health Tips for women observing fast during Karwa Chauth

VERMICELLI KHEER:

VERMICELLI KHEER

Ingredients: Vermicelli, desi ghee, milk full cream, almonds, sugar, cashew nuts, cardamom.

Method: Wash vermicelli and put it in a sauce pan along with ghee and stir for 2 minutes. Add milk and sugar and stir well. Simmer for about 1 hour or till milk reduces to half and of creamy consistency. During this period stir from time to time. Add almonds and cashew nuts. Sprinkle crushed cardamom. And enjoy hot or cold!

GULAB LASSI:

GULAB LASSI

Ingredients: Plain yogurt (curd), sugar, water, rose water and rose petals.

Method: To a large bowl add plain yogurt. Then mix it well using a whisk or hand blender until smooth. Add sugar mix it well until the sugar is mixed well with the yogurt. Now add water to thin out the lassi a bit. Add rose water and few rose petal leaf. Keep in fridge for chilling, garnish with rose petal or as per your choice and serve cold. (IANS)