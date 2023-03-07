Hyderabad: Diseases occur in every class and section of society, but getting treatment for the diseases becomes a cause of concern for people living below the poverty and sometimes even for the middle class. Many people do not get to begin or continue their course of medicines due to the high costs of these medicines.

The Government of India is making several efforts to make sure that generic medicines are available to everyone without the hindrance of high cost. Apart from this, many 'Jan Aushadhi Kendra's' are being operated from where generic medicines can be bought. But, it is a matter of concern that even today, a large number of the population does not have much information about generic medicines or a 'Jan Aushadhi Kendra'. Even if they do, there is some scepticism among people regarding its quality.

Every year, in the first week of March, 'Jan Aushadhi Saptah' or Generic Medicine Week is observed, while March 7 is observed as 'Jan Aushadhi Diwas' or Generic Medicine Day, to increase awareness about generic medicines among the people. This day was first observed on March 7 2019, after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's declaration of the day as 'Jan Aushadhi Diwas'.

Generic medicines are medicines without a brand name. The cost of these medicines is comparatively much less, but they are as safe, effective and beneficial as the expensive medicines from popular brands. Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Pariyojana (PMBJP) was launched by the Department of Pharmaceuticals and Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilisers, Government of India in November 2008, to make quality generic medicines available at affordable prices to the needy people. Under this initiative, the 'Jan Aushadhi Kendras' were established in many parts of the country.

Currently, medicines with 50 to 90 per cent cheaper rates are available at more than 9000 Jan Aushadhi Centres in the country. But the lower prices of these medicines do not mean that the quality of these medicines is compromised, and they are as effective as the expensive ones. This is why around 12 lakh people visit these Jan Aushadhi Centres every day.

Also read: Holi 2023: Precautions to take to enjoy Happy and Healthy Holi

Till January 31 2023, 9082 Jan Aushadhi Centres with the availability of generic medicines have been established in 743 districts in the country. In these centres, about 1759 medicines and 280 surgical instruments are being provided at very affordable prices. Along with those, protein powders, malt-based food supplements, protein bars, immunity bars, sanitisers, masks, glucometers, oximeters etc. and nutraceutical products are also made available at these centres. The Government of India has set a target for itself of opening 10000 Jan Aushadhi Centres by the end of December 2023.

Branded medicines from well-known companies available in the market are usually very expensive. And since they are more popular and easily available at all medical stores, doctors also prescribe the same medicines. Whereas generic medicines are available at Jan Aushadhi Kendras and due to their low cost and people's lack of information, there is some scepticism around the quality and effectiveness of these medicines among people.

The objective of observing the Jan Aushadhi Diwas and the week is to create awareness among the general public about these issues and to instil confidence in people towards generic medicines. Also, this event is a day to celebrate the efforts of the Government of India to make medicines available to every person and their achievements in this programme.

Many types of awareness programs are organized by government and non-government organizations from the beginning of March till Jan Aushadhi Diwas. Doctors, health experts, people who use generic medicines, people associated with Jan Aushadhi Kendras, children and common people are involved in these events. On this occasion, seminars, programs, heritage walks, health camps and many other activities are also organized by PMBJP and the Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices Bureau of India (PMBI) in educational institutions and NGOs.