Charak Samhita mentions that pure desi ghee improves memory, energy, and strength and reduces the effect of vata and pitta doshas and other toxic substances in the body. Therefore, in Ayurveda, pure ghee is considered a medicine and is also used in many types of treatments.

An Ayurvedic doctor based in Mumbai, Dr. Manish Kale, says that ghee is not only used as an edible medicine but its external use is also mentioned in Ayurveda for various treatments including Panchakarma. He mentions that Ayurveda advises the consumption of pure cow ghee on an empty stomach in the morning, because it helps in relieving many health problems, maintains digestive and bone health, keeps the nervous system healthy and is also good for hair and skin.

He further explains that ghee is also referred to as the brain tonic since its regular consumption improves memory and aids nervous system-related issues. A head massage with ghee provides relief from mental health issues such as anxiety, tension, anger and restlessness. It also has healing properties and is used to treat wounds and the problem of piles.

What does the nutritionist say?

Dr. Sangeeta Malu, an Indore-based Dietitian and Nutritionist informs that consuming pure desi ghee regularly in moderation is beneficial for our health. 2-3 spoons of ghee is ideal, but excess can lead to health issues and make situations for people with pre-existing diseases worse. Desi ghee contains nutrients like calcium, phosphorus, minerals, potassium, milk protein, vitamins A, K, E, D, omega 3 and omega 9 fatty acids. It also has antioxidative and anti-inflammatory properties. Besides providing nutrition, it also helps the body fight numerous infections. Some other benefits of desi ghee include:

Ghee helps in boosting immunity.

It improves digestion and improves intestinal health.

It helps lower the levels of bad cholesterol in the body and reduces the risk of heart diseases.

Along with preventing obesity, it also helps in reducing body fat.

Consumption of ghee helps in lubricating the joints and increases the ability of bones to absorb calcium.

It helps in maintaining hair and skin health.

What does the research say?

A study conducted by the National Dairy Research Institute regarding the benefits of ghee, found that pure ghee makes enzymes in the body that are helpful in removing the virus that accelerates the growth of cancer. Also, another research published on National Center for Biotechnology Information (NCBI) states that ghee has the ability to reduce the effect of cancer. Apart from this, linoleic acid found in ghee helps in the prevention of colon cancer.

The antioxidants found in ghee help in reducing bad cholesterol levels, improve metabolism, digestion, problems like constipation, vomiting and nausea, and strengthen bones. Fat-soluble vitamins are found in ghee, which can regulate the thyroid gland, which is important during pregnancy. In pregnant women, its medicinal properties also benefit both the mother and the unborn baby.

Dr. Sangeeta says that although the use of pure desi ghee undoubtedly benefits the body a lot, but it is very important to take care of the quantity in which it is being consumed. Especially those who are already suffering from a health condition must consult a doctor or dietitian once regarding the amount of any type of fat they can consume in their diet.

