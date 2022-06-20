International Yoga Day 2022: History, theme and tips for beginners
On June 21, 2015, the first International Day (IDY) of Yoga was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and since then, it has become a mass movement for health. This year, the 8th edition of the day is being celebrated with the theme ‘Yoga For Humanity’. IDY aims to spread mass awareness about the benefits and importance of yoga in life.
History of the day
“Yoga is a 5,000-year-old tradition from India that combines physical, mental and spiritual pursuits to achieve harmony of the body and mind”, states the AYUSH Ministry of India. In the same regard, PM Modi while addressing the United Nations General Assembly on September 27, 2014 said, “Yoga is an invaluable gift of India's ancient tradition. It embodies unity of mind and body; thought and action; restraint and fulfilment; harmony between man and nature; a holistic approach to health and well-being. It is not about exercise but to discover the sense of oneness with yourself, the world and the nature”.
In Suggesting June 21, which is the Summer Solstice, as the International Day of Yoga, Narendra Modi had said: "The date is the longest day of the year in the Northern Hemisphere and has special significance in many parts of the world.” Later on December 11, 2014, the United Nations General Assembly declared June 21 as the ‘International Day of Yoga’, at the behest of PM Modi.
Yoga in the current times
In the past two years, the COVID-19 pandemic took a toll on people’s mental health and a lot of them are still affected by stress, panic, anxiety, fear, sleeplessness, etc. Besides this, after recovering from COVID-19, people are facing problems related to blood pressure, diabetes, lung and heart issues, and a lot more. Here, adopting yoga and a yogic lifestyle can be very helpful in transmitting positive energy in the body and keeping post-recovery problems at bay.
Also, in today’s fast-paced world, people often tend to ignore their health and keep rushing with the crowd. Amid all this, their lifestyle is also compromised to a great extent, which leaves them suffering from several health conditions such as diabetes, hypertension, and obesity, at a very young age. Yoga here can be very helpful in maintaining fitness, and strength, relieving stress, as well as helping a person connect with himself/herself.
Yoga tips for beginners
Besides physical exercises, i.e. the asanas or poses, yoga includes meditation and breathing exercises. Although these exercises may look easy, doing the asanas correctly, with proper breathing is important to get the most out of it. It is always recommended to practice yoga under the guidance of an expert, especially if you are suffering from any physical injury or other health conditions. Here are 5 tips our expert Yoga instructor, Meenu Verma shares for the beginners:
- Wear appropriate clothes:
While practicing asanas, it is necessary that the clothes we wear are comfortable and do not hinder when we stretch or perform asanas. Avoid wearing too tight or too loose clothes, because they can cause difficulty in exercising, concentrating and even breathing. Therefore, one must choose clothes that are comfortable, absorb sweat and let the body move easily.
- Choose the right location and mat:
Yoga mats play the role of cushion for the knees, waist, hands, palm and feet and reduce the risk of slipping or falling when performing asanas. But, amidst all the enthusiasm to begin yoga, people often buy mats without checking if they are good enough. Very smooth and slippery mats can lead to falls and hurt a person. Also, sometimes people buy mats that are not broad enough, which is also not right.
- Exercise with concentration:
Proper body and mind coordination are important when practicing yoga or any other exercise and complete concentration is necessary. But many times, when practicing yoga, people lack concentration and are distracted by the thoughts of their responsibilities at home, office, etc. In such a situation, if the mind wanders amidst exercising, the postures may be done incorrectly and the overall benefits of yoga may reduce.
- Exercise under expert supervision:
Many times, people begin exercising without any training from an expert and simply by watching videos, which is wrong. It can harm the body, especially for those who are recovering from a physical illness, condition or injury. At times, it can even worsen a pre-existing condition. Therefore, yoga should not be practiced without expert supervision and people suffering from a pre-existing condition must consult their doctor before beginning it.
- Diet Rules:
Whether you practice yoga in the morning or evening, do not eat anything at least 30-40 minutes before beginning. And even before that time, do not eat anything heavy. In the morning, one can have a banana or other fruits, dry fruits or a light breakfast at least 40 minutes before the practice begins. On the other hand, those who practice in the evening can have light snacks like boiled vegetables, salad, nuts and seeds at least 1 hour before beginning. Drink water only after 30 minutes and not before that.