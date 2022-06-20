On June 21, 2015, the first International Day (IDY) of Yoga was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and since then, it has become a mass movement for health. This year, the 8th edition of the day is being celebrated with the theme ‘Yoga For Humanity’. IDY aims to spread mass awareness about the benefits and importance of yoga in life.

History of the day

“Yoga is a 5,000-year-old tradition from India that combines physical, mental and spiritual pursuits to achieve harmony of the body and mind”, states the AYUSH Ministry of India. In the same regard, PM Modi while addressing the United Nations General Assembly on September 27, 2014 said, “Yoga is an invaluable gift of India's ancient tradition. It embodies unity of mind and body; thought and action; restraint and fulfilment; harmony between man and nature; a holistic approach to health and well-being. It is not about exercise but to discover the sense of oneness with yourself, the world and the nature”.

In Suggesting June 21, which is the Summer Solstice, as the International Day of Yoga, Narendra Modi had said: "The date is the longest day of the year in the Northern Hemisphere and has special significance in many parts of the world.” Later on December 11, 2014, the United Nations General Assembly declared June 21 as the ‘International Day of Yoga’, at the behest of PM Modi.

Yoga in the current times

In the past two years, the COVID-19 pandemic took a toll on people’s mental health and a lot of them are still affected by stress, panic, anxiety, fear, sleeplessness, etc. Besides this, after recovering from COVID-19, people are facing problems related to blood pressure, diabetes, lung and heart issues, and a lot more. Here, adopting yoga and a yogic lifestyle can be very helpful in transmitting positive energy in the body and keeping post-recovery problems at bay.

Also see: 8 Yoga poses that aid weight loss

Also, in today’s fast-paced world, people often tend to ignore their health and keep rushing with the crowd. Amid all this, their lifestyle is also compromised to a great extent, which leaves them suffering from several health conditions such as diabetes, hypertension, and obesity, at a very young age. Yoga here can be very helpful in maintaining fitness, and strength, relieving stress, as well as helping a person connect with himself/herself.

Yoga tips for beginners

Besides physical exercises, i.e. the asanas or poses, yoga includes meditation and breathing exercises. Although these exercises may look easy, doing the asanas correctly, with proper breathing is important to get the most out of it. It is always recommended to practice yoga under the guidance of an expert, especially if you are suffering from any physical injury or other health conditions. Here are 5 tips our expert Yoga instructor, Meenu Verma shares for the beginners: