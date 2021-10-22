Everyone dreams of being fluent in their speech, be it any language. But, unfortunately, some people are unable to speak properly and begin to stutter. People often make fun of such a condition, without knowing the medical reasons behind it. Therefore, every year, 22 October is observed as International Stuttering Awareness Day to create awareness among the people and to acknowledge the struggles faced by people who stutter. 17. This year, the theme is 'Journey of Words – Resilience and Bouncing Back'.

Understanding Stuttering

Dr. K. Nagender, Audiologist and Speech-Language Pathologist (SPL), as well as founder of Telangana Audiologist and Speech-Language Pathologist Association, Hyderabad, explained that stammering, also known as stuttering, is nothing but disfluency in the normal flow of speech. People with such a condition are unable to speak as fluently as other people. Also, sometimes people who stutter while speaking, do not face problems while singing. Therefore, it is to be understood if stuttering occurs while speaking or singing and 98% of people face stammering in speech.

There are many ways to treat the problem of stuttering, but the one used in most situations is ‘Speech Therapy’. But it is also important to know here that speech therapy is not a 100% cure. Speech therapy may not be of much help in the problems of stuttering where severe brain problems or heredity reasons are involved.

Bangalore-based speech therapist Sachin Bhardwaj said that there are generally two main types of stuttering, Developmental Stuttering and Late-Onset Stuttering. In the former, children begin to speak late and when they do, they are unable to speak clearly. In the latter one, the child begins to speak normally, but gradually due to brain-related problems, an illness or an accident, he/she faces speech problems. Mental problems or shock can also be the reason a person stutters.

Sachin Bhardwaj added that it is very important to work on a child’s speech as soon as stuttering or delayed speech is noticed. In most cases these problems can be overcome with the help of speech therapy, but, the parents need to be patient throughout the process and sessions, as well as religiously follow all the instructions. This is because sometimes, parents’ or relatives' behaviour leads to a lack of confidence in children who stutter, which in turn affects their recovery speed.

Difficulty in expressing thoughts verbally

How Does Speech Therapy Help?

Sachin Bharadwaj said that after noticing symptoms of stuttering in children, first a paediatric examination has to be done is to understand the cause of the problem. Once the reason is confirmed, suitable therapy can be found, in which sometimes electronic feedback devices are also used.

In speech therapy, various exercises involving the muscles of the mouth, jaw and tongue, including pronunciation of letters and sounds, the practice of speaking words slowly and breathing exercises to develop the ability to speak properly is practiced, as well as other procedures are followed alongside.

Apart from this, sometimes a device named 'Delayed Auditory Feedback Device', is also used, with the help of which an attempt is made to develop the ability to hear and speak in a child or adult with the help of a microphone, headphones and other electronic devices.

In adults, the main cause of stammering is either neurogenic or psychogenic. Therefore, speech therapy, along with the normal medical treatment is prescribed to them only after knowing the reason.

Pay Attention To This!

Speech therapy is not 100% cure for stammer but it is very beneficial in most cases. Sachin Bhardwaj said that along with therapy, it is very important that the family of the sufferer, especially in the case of children, his/her family must have a positive and encouraging attitude. Here is what one must remember:

Do not make a child feel inferior, instead, encourage them to speak more

Be patient while talking to the child and listen to him/her carefully. Do not interrupt them while they are speaking

Encourage them to speak as much as possible. Do not scold them if they get stuck in between or are unable to speak clearly

Encourage them to speak in small sentences, so that they are able to speak more easily

