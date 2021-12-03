Every year 3rd December is observed as the International Day of Persons with Disabilities. “It aims to promote the rights and well-being of persons with disabilities in all spheres of society and development, and to increase awareness of the situation of persons with disabilities in every aspect of political, social, economic and cultural life”, states the United Nations (UN).

“Today, the world population is over 7 billion people and more than one billion people, or approximately 15 percent of the world’s population, live with some form of disability; 80 percent live in developing countries”, it further mentions.

It is unfortunate that people in our society still discriminate against those with disabilities, pity them and even mock them. But what we often fail to acknowledge is that they too are a part of our society and should be treated equally. There are so many examples of people from around the globe, with disabilities, who have gained a lot of recognition in their life, simply because of their hard work and talent. Specially abled people may not necessarily be dependent on others. Initially, they do require assistance, but gradually, they learn to carry out their day-to-day activities on their own.

Understanding Disability

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), disability is any condition of the body or mind (impairment) that makes it more difficult for the person with the condition to do certain activities (activity limitation) and interact with the world around them (participation restrictions).

There are many types of disabilities, such as those that affect a person’s:

Vision

Movement

Thinking

Remembering

Learning

Communicating

Hearing

Mental health

Social relationships

According to WHO, disability has three dimensions:

Impairment in a person’s body structure or function, or mental functioning; examples of impairments include loss of a limb, loss of vision or memory loss. Activity limitation, such as difficulty seeing, hearing, walking, or problem-solving. Participation restrictions in normal daily activities, such as working, engaging in social and recreational activities, and obtaining health care and preventive services.

