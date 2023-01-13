New Delhi: Even as the Covid-19 pandemic has exposed India's poor health infrastructure, a recent government data report further revealed that the country's rural health sector is still facing a shortage of specialists, doctors, physicians, AYUSH doctors, and surgeons among many others.

According to the 'Rural Health Statistics' 2021-22' report released by the Union Health Ministry on Thursday, against the sanctioned strength of doctors (39,669) at primary health centres in India, there is a shortfall of 776 doctors. "Against the sanctioned strength of 10,949 AYUSH doctors, there is a vacancy of 2,917 AYUSH doctors," said the report.

There is a shortfall of 4,560 surgeons at the Community Health Centres (CHCs). There is a shortfall of 4,068 obstetricians and gynaecologists at the CHCs in rural areas. Whereas the shortfall of physicians at the CHCs in rural areas is 4,335. "There is a shortfall of 4,474 paediatricians at the CHCs in rural areas. In addition, there is a shortfall of 17,435 total specialists at the CHCs in rural areas," the health report said.

Moreover, as compared to the requirement for existing infrastructure, there is a shortfall of 83.2 per cent of surgeons, 74.2 per cent of obstetricians and gynaecologists, 79.1 per cent of physicians and 81.6 per cent of paediatricians. "Overall, there is a shortfall of 79.5 per cent of specialists at the CHCs as compared to the requirement for existing CHCs," the report said.

The report, however, highlighted a positive side of India's rural health sector as States like Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat and several others have witnessed a remarkable increase in the number of Health Sub Centres (SC), Primary Health Centres (PHC) and Community Health Centres (CHC).

According to the Rural Health Statistics report, there is an increase of 11,909 numbers of sub-centres from the year 2005. There is an increase of 1,699 PHCs in 2022 in comparison to the year 2005. Whereas the number of CHCs has also witnessed a 2,134 increase from the year 2005. As per the statistics, a significant increase in SCs has been observed in the States of Rajasthan (3,011), Gujarat (1,585), Madhya Pradesh (1,413), and Chhattisgarh (1,306).

Similarly, the increase in PHCs from the year 2005 has been observed in the States and UTs of Jammu & Kashmir (557), Karnataka (457), Rajasthan (420), Gujarat (404) and Assam (310). According to the statistics released by Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan, the increase in CHCs from the year 2005 has been observed in the States of Uttar Pradesh (443), Tamil Nadu (350), Rajasthan (290), West Bengal (253) and Bihar (167).

"The rural health statistics is conducted under the aegis of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare which covers approximately 2 lakh public health facilities serving the entire population of the country. It plays a crucial role in providing reliable inputs to monitor the progress of various flagship programmes as well as the progress towards achieving the vision of the National Health Mission by capturing the health infrastructure and monthly service delivery data right from the facility level to the national level," health secretary Rajesh Bhushan said.

According to the health report, the number of Auxiliary Nurse Midwife, commonly known as ANM, at sub-centres and PHCs have increased from 1,33,194 in 2005 to 2,07,587 in 2022 which amounts to an increase of about 55.9 per cent. "As on March 31, 2022, the overall shortfall (which excluded the existing surplus in some of the States) on the posts of Health Workers (HW) (Female)/ANM is 3.5 per cent of the total requirement as per the norm of one HW (Female) / ANM per sub-centre and PHC. There is a vacancy of 14.4 per cent HW (Female) /ANM (at SCs+ PHCs) when compared with the sanctioned posts," the report said.

The number of allopathic doctors at PHCs has increased from 20,308 in 2005 to 30,640 in the year 2022, which is about a 50.9 per cent increase. "There is a shortfall of 3.1 per cent of allopathic doctors at PHC, out of the total requirement at all India level," the report said. Also, the number of specialist doctors at CHCs has increased from 3,550 in 2005 to 4,485 in 2022.