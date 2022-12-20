New Delhi: Following a sudden spike of Covid19 cases in many countries including China and the United States of America, the Union Health Ministry on Tuesday dashed a letter to the States and Union Territories to gear up whole genome sequencing of positive cases to track the variants through Indian SARS-CoV-2-Genomics Consortium (INSACOG).

Countries like Japan, USA, the Republic of Korea, Brazil, and China have witnessed a sudden spike in Covid-19 cases. "In view of the sudden spike, it is essential to gear up the whole genome sequencing of positive case samples to track the variants through INSACOG network.

Such an exercise will enable timely detection of newer variants, if any, circulating in the country and will facilitate the undertaking of requisite public health measures for the same," Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said in the letter sent to Chief secretaries of all states and UTs.

He said that India with its focus on the five-fold strategy of test-track-treat-vaccination and adherence to Covid19 appropriate behaviour has been able to restrict the transmission of Covid19 virus. "All the states are requested to ensure that as far as possible samples of all positive cases, on a daily basis, are sent to the designated INSACOG genome sequencing laboratories (IGSLs) that are mapped to the Stages and UTs," Bhushan said in the letter.

He said that the operational guidelines for reviewed surveillance strategy in the context of Covid19, issued by the health ministry in June 2022, calls for early detection, isolation, testing, and timely management of suspected and confirmed cases to detect and contain the outbreak of new SARS-CoV-2 variants.

Apart from the advisory to states, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya will also review the COVID-19 situation on Wednesday in view of the fresh spurt in cases in some countries. The minister will review the COVID-19 situation at 11:30 am on Wednesday "considering the international scenario", sources said.

The secretaries of health, Ayush, department of pharmaceuticals and department of biotechnology, Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) Director General Rajiv Bahl, Member (Health) of NITI Aayog V K Paul and National Technical Advisory Group on Immunization (NTAGI) Chairman N L Arora and other senior officials will attend the meeting.