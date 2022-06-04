Post-Caesarean section, appropriate medical procedures can help a woman have a healthy uterus, but unfortunately, this crucial part of a woman’s body is being removed through surgeries, informed Dr. Radhakrishna Multispeciality Hospital's Medical Director, Dr. Vidya V. Bhat.

About 70 percent of uterus removal surgeries or hysterectomies in India take place among the rural population and women undergo these surgeries in their 20s itself. Dr. Vidya informs that in Karnataka, almost 50 percent of women who undergo uterus removal surgery are younger than 35 years.

Today, with the medical advancements in India, there are many treatment options available for uterus-related issues, apart from a hysterectomy. These include oral remedies, hormone injections and many other ways in which such cases can be dealt with. Even fibroids, in some cases, can be removed without actually removing the uterus.

Why are such surgeries bad for health?

Ovarian reserve decreases with uterine surgery. This makes the skin dry and reduces the sexual urge. Besides this, uterine surgery sometimes involves ovarian surgery as well. At times, the ovaries too are removed to avoid ovarian cancer. Post this, problems such as vaginal inflammation, frequent urination, and menopause can occur.

So what is leading to women taking such decisions?

Here is what our expert informs us. She says that Lack of awareness is one of the main reasons why women are opting for uterus removal surgeries. These surgeries are being performed for non-medical reasons such as menstrual practices, social or economic reasons, lack of primary health care, etc. Also, many women consider reproduction to be the only function of the uterus.

In a survey conducted by the Government of India, in 2018, 7 lakh women had undergone uterus removal surgery. 22,000 women were aged between 15 to 49 years. The National Family and Health Survey IV says that almost 6 percent of women aged 30 to 49 have undergone a hysterectomy. Although these surgeries are performed to protect women from life-threatening conditions related to the uterus, however, these surgeries should be performed only after a woman is over 45 years old, that too in conditions when it is necessarily required, to minimize its side effects on their health.