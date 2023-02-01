Hyderabad: Whether the number of platelets in the blood is less or more than normal, both conditions can be critical for health. Even disturbances in platelet count in the blood can prove to be fatal for a patient. Blood disorders such as Thrombocytosis, Thrombocytopenia and Immune Thrombocytopenia causing low or high platelet count can have serious effects on our health.

Dr R. S. Patil, a hematologist from Bengaluru, explains the causes and effects of blood disorders such as thrombocytosis and thrombocytopenia. Dr Patil explains that having more than the normal number of platelets in the blood is called 'Thrombocytosis Blood Disorder', and if the number of platelets in the blood is less than normal, it is called 'Thrombocytopenia Blood Disorder'.

Dr Patil explains that before trying to understand the above blood disorders or the effects of an increase or decrease in the platelet count, it is essential to understand the function of platelets in our blood. Platelets, also called thrombocytes, are small blood cells in our bone marrow that form clots. Their main function is to stop the flow of blood in case of injuries and to protect the blood vessels from damage. For example, when we get an injury in which blood starts flowing, thrombocytes help stop the blood by forming sticky clots on our scars or wounds.

Platelets have a lifespan of their own i.e. these cells keep on forming and breaking down. Generally, their age is five to nine days, after which they break on their own. The process of formation and breakdown of thrombocytes goes on continuously in our blood. The role of a hormone called thrombopoietin is very important in the division of thrombocyte cells in the blood, this hormone also works to keep the platelet count in the blood normal. Dr Patil explains that normally, a healthy person has 1,50,000 to 4,50,000 platelets per microliter in their blood. But if the number of platelets becomes less or more than this, then it becomes a blood disorder.

Thrombocytosis: In thrombocytosis, when the number of platelets in the blood increases much more than normal, the blood starts thickening and clots start forming in it in large quantities. In such situations, the possibility of many other serious problems such as stroke, heart attack and kidney damage increases. Thrombocytosis is generally considered to be of two types, essential thrombocytosis and reactive thrombocytosis.

Generally, anaemia in the body, certain types of infections, inflammation in the body, unhealthy kidneys, and any surgery or side effects of some medicines can also be responsible for this disorder. Not just diseases, but also old age can cause thrombocytosis. Generally, this issue is also seen in people above the age of 60. Some of the symptoms seen in common and severe categories of thrombocytosis are:

Headache.

Bruising even in minor injuries.

Feeling very weak or dizzy.

Bleeding from nose, mouth, and gums.

Irregular blood pressure.

Itchy skin.

Cold Hands.

Bleeding in the stomach or intestines.

Pain, swelling or redness in hands and feet.

Numbness and tingling in the limbs.

Confusion or problems in speaking.

Chest pain.

Shortness of breath, etc.

Thrombocytopenia: The condition of decreasing platelet count in the body is called Thrombocytopenia. This blood disorder can occur due to many reasons such as the effect of virus-borne infection, anaemia, certain types of cancer, chemotherapy and some other types of therapy, a habit of drinking excessive alcohol, dehydration, deficiency of folic acid and vitamin B12 in the body and certain types of syndromes, etc. This problem can also happen due to genetic reasons. It is most commonly seen in pregnant women, but in most women after delivery, it gets cured automatically. Some of the symptoms seen in common and severe categories of thrombocytopenia are:

Unstoppable blood flow during an injury or wound.

Bleeding nose and gums.

Blood in stool or urine.

Bleeding in the rectum and some internal organs.

Tiredness, etc.

Immune Thrombocytopenia: Dr Patil explains that there is another blood disorder similar to thrombocytopenia called 'Immune Thrombocytopenia'. Immune Thrombocytopenia can be more severe as it is an autoimmune disease. He explains that Immune Thrombocytopenia (ITP) is a very complex but rare bleeding disorder. It comes under the category of autoimmune diseases because, in this condition, the body's immune system or antibodies themselves start destroying the platelets present in its blood.

This disorder is also called 'Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura' or 'Idiopathic Thrombocytopenic Purpura'. This condition is considered to be of two types, first acute ITP and second chronic i.e. long-term ITP. The condition acute ITP is mostly seen in children, but it is a short-term problem in them, which in most cases gets cured automatically for about six months or sometimes with the help of mild treatment and by adopting precautions.

The condition of chronic ITP is seen in younger adults and adults. In adults, this problem can appear in a more complex form and for a longer period. Women are at more risk of developing chronic ITP than men. But it is also important to understand that ITP increases the risk of many other infections or diseases affecting not just children but also adults.

People suffering from this problem may need to constantly monitor their health along with taking various precautions related to diet and lifestyle. The reasons for the occurrence of ITP, are certain types of viral infections such as HIV, Hepatitis C and H. pylori and some other types of viral or bacterial infections. Apart from these, many other reasons can cause this disorder. Some of the major symptoms or signs that are commonly seen in Immune Thrombocytopenia are:

Purple-coloured marks or purpura appear on the upper surface of the skin due to bleeding inside the skin, which may look like a rash.

Red or purple dots appear on the skin in groups or in a particular pattern called Petechiae.

Lump under the skin.

Visibility of blood fibres in faeces and urine.

Bleeding gums.

Excessive bleeding during menstruation, etc.

Dr Patil explains that CBC blood tests, peripheral blood smears and blood cultures are done to confirm whether people are suffering from thrombocytosis, thrombocytopenia or immune thrombocytopenia blood disorders. These show the number of platelets in the blood. Some other diagnoses are also done in case of infection or if there is a history of this disorder in the family. In addition to the above, bone marrow biopsies and antibodies tests are also done to check for immune thrombocytopenia.

He explains that in all these conditions the treatment is done based on the severity of the disorder in the patient. For example, if the number of platelets in the blood is not much lower or higher than normal, then instead of medicines, they are advised to take dietary and some other precautions.

But along with this, they are also directed to keep a track of their platelet count, so that if their platelet counts increase or decrease, then treatment can be started at the right time. Especially in Thrombocytopenia and Immune Thrombocytopenia, if the platelet count starts decreasing too much, then treatment becomes essential.

He explains that at any stage or for any reason, if the number of platelets starts decreasing below 20,000, then immediate platelet transfusion becomes very important. He further explains that in immune thrombocytopenia, it is necessary to be more cautious because it is an autoimmune disease and due to this the problems of the patient can increase more. Therefore, upon confirmation of this disorder, the patient needs to keep some things in mind along with the right treatment and adopt some precautions in their daily routine and lifestyle, such as: