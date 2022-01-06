On December 30, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) approved the first RT-PCR Omicron testing kit in the country, named ‘Omisure’. The kit was designed and developed by a US-based company Thermo Fisher and was manufactured by Tata. It uses S-Gene Target Failure to detect the new variant of concern, Omicron.

How is the variant detected?

Till now, the omicron cases were being detected with the help of Genome Sequencing, but now, Omisure helps eliminate this step and directly detect the variant in nasopharyngeal/oropharyngeal specimens (through samples collected from nose and mouth) during the RT-PCR tests. Currently it is the only kit in India that can be used to detect Omicron through this method.

The S-Gene Target Failure helps scientists understand what COVID variant they are looking at. When someone takes a PCR test, it evaluates the presence of certain COVID genes. S-Gene Target Failure is defined as a PCR test where the N and ORF1ab genes are detected but the S-gene is not.

The kit works on two levels. First, it detects COVID and has two specific S-gene targets that are Omicron specific. Second, if the S-gene targets light up, the sample is detected positive for Omicron.

How much will it cost?

According to the company, the kit will be available from 12th January and its price has been fixed at Rs. 250/- per test. The run time of the kit is 85 minutes and the turnaround time is 130 minutes (from sample collection to result declaration).

