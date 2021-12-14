Most of the women use makeup to enhance beauty and look perfect and more attractive but for makeup to not harm the skin, it is important that it is removed properly. Usually for removing the makeup, women usually use oil or wash their face simply with soap and water, but this is not right. Residues of makeup on the skin can clog the pores and cause many other problems.

Moreover, there are many other products available in the market like cleansing milk, micellar water, etc. that help remove makeup. Many women use them, but they are not completely aware of which product will suit them the best. In the same regard, the ETV Bharat Sukhibhava team spoke to an Indore-based beauty expert Savita Sharma.

Products Used To Clean Makeup

Savita Sharma explains that of all the makeup removing products like remover, cleansing milk, micellar water available in the market, of various brands, women think that using either of them can be helpful, but that is not true.

Different types of products are used to remove different types of makeup. For example, makeup remover differs according to the type of makeup. The base and ingredients may vary.

Usually, oil based makeup removers are used for waterproof makeup, while water based and other types are used in case of light and normal makeup.

At the same time, if we talk about micellar water, it is used to remove heavy makeup (like for weddings and professional makeup). Waterproof makeup comes out easily with the help of micellar water. It is available in categories of rose, charcoal and aloe vera. Amongst these, charcoal and aloe vera are considered ideal for oily skin, while the rose one for people with dry skin.

Savita Sharma says that many women also use cleansers to remove makeup, but that is only helpful for light makeup. It is not suitable for heavy or waterproof makeup.

Right Way To Remove Makeup

Always use products according to your skin type to remove makeup. Be the makeup light or heavy, use an oil based cream or a few drops of coconut, almond or olive oil and massage lightly. This lessens the hold of makeup on the skin and the makeup comes off easily.

After massaging with oil for 1-2 minutes, use a cleanser, makeup remover or micellar water or any other product depending upon your makeup type. Gently clean your makeup with a cotton, cotton pad or cotton wipes.

Keep in mind to always remove the makeup in only one direction, to avoid causing cracks on the skin.

After this, if possible, take steam once. This will not only help in maintaining the moisture of the skin, but will open the skin pores and clean the skin from inside. A steamer or a towel soaked in hot water can also be used.

After cleaning the makeup, it is very important to wash the face thoroughly with a mild face wash or a soap free cleanser.

Precautions

Savita Sharma says that while removing makeup, many times women massage their face roughly with a cleanser or rub their face vigorously with a wipe. Doing so can injure your skin. Always remove your makeup with very light hands. Apart from this, people also use baby wipes or facial wipes, which is not right. Makeup cannot be completely removed with the help of wet wipes and it increases the risk of developing skin conditions.

