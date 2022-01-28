Two years into suffering from the COVID19 pandemic, handwashing with soap and water and using sanitizers has become an essential part of our life. And as much as it is necessary to keep the infection at bay, excess of it can leave your hands dry and itchy as it strips off the essential natural oils from the skin. So how can we avoid skin dryness, given that handwashing and sanitizing remain essential? Let us have a look!

To avoid dryness

Use gentle and fragrance-free soap to remove dirt and germs and use lukewarm, not hot water to wash your hands. After washing, pat dry your hands with a soft towel, instead of rubbing it, since it can lead to skin irritation. Now apply cream or lotion in generous amounts on your hands to seal the moisture. Follow this every time you wash your hands.

According to the American Academy of Dermatology (AAD), dry, cracked skin makes it easier for bacteria and other germs to get inside your body. Applying moisturizer after handwashing helps heal dry skin.

There are a number of creams, moisturisers and lotions available in the market that you can use. However, using oil-based creams is highly recommended. You can also apply a thick layer of cream on your hands before going to bed and cover it with cotton gloves to increase absorption.

Remedies to soothe already dry skin

Aloe vera: Aloe vera gel is simply perfect for every skin problem and is easily available. It soothes the skin and consists of antibacterial and antiinflammatory properties. Aloe vera will be helpful with skin irritation and redness you may experience due to skin dryness. Alongside, it will also moisturise your hands. Besides the gel available in the market, fresh aloe vera gel is even more beneficial. You can easily grow its plant at home.

Petroleum Jelly: This may feel a little tacky as it does not get absorbed quickly unlike other creams and moisturizers, but it is the most effective one. It seals moisture and helps heal cracked skin, hence avoiding irritation and redness.

Moisturising mask: Mix some Aloe Vera juice, honey, coconut oil, turmeric (it has antimicrobial properties) and apply it on your hands for 15 minutes and then rinse it off. This will leave your hands soft and supple.

Coconut oil: Coconut oil has antibacterial properties and it helps in keeping the skin moisturised for longer. Its small particle size allows for easy absorption in the skin, penetrating to deeper layers easily, providing thorough moisturizing. You can also use sunflower seed oil.

Besides this, prefer washing your hands with soap and water more than simply using hand sanitizers. You can also use a moisturizer based hand sanitizer, but it won’t be as effective as normal sanitizers in killing the virus and bacteria on the skin. Maintaining hand hygiene and struggling with dried hands can be annoying at times, but remember, prevention is better than cure. Therefore, it is better to follow hygiene and other precautions than lying on the bed with the virus.

