Our eyes work all the time - from getting out of bed in the morning to sleeping at night. In modern lives, we have another source of strain on our eyes - mobile phones, laptops and TVs. Studies have shown that unabated exposure to light emitted by these gadgets is harmful to our eyes and can even deteriorate our eyesight.

Technically, our eyesight can take a beating from refractive errors, the normal aging phenomenon (presbyopia, where individuals at 40+ years face difficulty in reading the small print on medicine bottles, and packet contents, among others), as well as eye problems, diseases, infections, and injuries.

Natural light is very important for our eyes to remain healthy. In children, a lack of time outdoors could increase their chances of developing short-sightedness. If you notice your eyesight is deteriorating, the most important thing to do is to immediately visit your eye care practitioner for an eye examination or eye test. The practitioner will be able to identify underlying issues that are causing the eyesight to go bad.

Ananthalakshmi. N, Head-Education & Professional Services, Essilor India lists out ways to help keep eyes healthy:

- Eat a healthy and balanced diet rich in Harmful Lights - Prevent your eyes from harmful radiations/light, especially from ultraviolet radiations & harmful blue lights

- Sun is the biggest natural source of UV and Light. A healthy amount of sun rays are good for the eyes, but looking at the sun directly can cause damage and sometimes irreversible damage to the eyes. Artificial sources - Today, we all are exposed to a number of artificial sources of light, including LED/LCD used in artificial lighting (bulbs/tube lights); displays on TVs, mobiles, laptops, desktops, etc. Though not as powerful as the sun, prolonged exposure, proximity to the eyes, angle of exposure, etc. can cumulatively have a negative impact on the eyes and its well-being. To protect eyes from harmful lights, radiation, glare and to maintain good eye health, the use of good quality Polarised lenses, Photochromic (Light Management lenses), Blue Filters is recommended.

- The development of and cataract has been linked to smoking. Smoking doubles the chances of losing your sight and can exacerbate diabetes-related vision problems. Yearly eye check-ups - Children should be made to undergo an eye check-up before they start school, and thereafter, every year. The most important step you can take to keep your eyes healthy is to undertake regular eye check-ups . An eye test does more than just determine whether you need glasses or a stronger prescription. Your eye care practitioner will also examine the overall health of your eyes, which means he/she will be able to detect early stages of eye diseases, such as cataract or glaucoma , even before you notice any symptoms.

Therefore, now is the opportunity to develop good eye habits. Taking care of your eyes now, regardless of your age or medical history can help you avoid vision-related difficulties later in life. If you're in your 20s or 30s, you probably don't give your eye health much thought. It's time to change that perception and give eye health its due importance.

