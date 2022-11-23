Hyderabad: Due to the lack of moisture in the atmosphere and its effect on the skin during the winter season, many types of skin-related problems are usually seen in people. Not paying attention to the needs of your skin also becomes the reason for increasing the problems. Let us know about the skin-related problems that can bother you more in this season and how these problems can be avoided and resolved.

As soon as the winter season starts, cases of skin-related problems start increasing in people in areas where the effect of cold is more. In this season, due to lack of moisture in the atmosphere, cold dry winds, constant exposure to woolens or excessively warm synthetic clothes and many other reasons including spending either too little or too much time in the sun, people suffer from various common, complicated diseases and skin-related problems like allergies start increasing. ETV Bharat Sukhibhava spoke to Asha Saklani, a dermatologist from Uttarakhand, about skin problems that can cause trouble during winter and how to prevent them.

Dr. Asha says that not only due to the lack of moisture in the environment but also due to many other reasons, the cases of skin-related problems increase significantly during the winter season. Apart from the lack of moisture in the environment, there are many factors including pollution, unhealthy diet, lack of skin care, lack of sunlight or sometimes its excess, sometimes there are many factors including the effect of a complex disease, which can cause aggravation of any complicated skin-related disease in people. She tells that some of the skin-related problems which affect the most during Winter are:

Dry Skin: She says that dryness of the skin becomes a problem in the winter season, which is very important to take care of and prevent, otherwise it can become the cause of many other problems as well. In winter, there is a lack of moisture in the environment, also, most people drink less water in this season, and in such situations, there is a lack of moisture in the skin as well. The effect of this can be seen in the form of extreme dryness on the skin. Sometimes the dryness of the skin increases so much that the skin starts to crack and blood can also come from these cracks.

Due to excessive dryness, many times the colour of some parts of the skin also starts changing or dry patches start forming on them. Due to excessive dryness, there is usually a lot of itching on the skin, which can cause many wounds. Due to the lack of moisture in the skin, the problem of chapped lips is also seen in many people during the winter season.

Winter Skin Rash: Due to the effect of cold winds, the problem of skin rash is seen in many people in this season. Due to skin rash, in most cases, dry patches on the skin, symptoms like burning, pain and itching are seen in people. If this problem is ignored, then many times the risk of triggering or increasing the effect of some other skin diseases including eczema and psoriasis in the skin increases.

Due to the effect of cold winds, the problem of skin rash is seen in many people in this season. Due to skin rash, in most cases, dry patches on the skin, symptoms like burning, pain and itching are seen in people. If this problem is ignored, then many times the risk of triggering or increasing the effect of some other skin diseases including eczema and psoriasis in the skin increases. Acne: In the winter season, especially in people with oily or more sensitive skin, the problem of acne is seen. Due to the lack of moisture in the skin, its upper layer starts drying. In such a situation, when the dead skin is not removed from the skin, it can clog the pores on it. This problem can increase more in people with oily skin, due to which the problem of pimples and acne starts increasing on the skin.

In the winter season, especially in people with oily or more sensitive skin, the problem of acne is seen. Due to the lack of moisture in the skin, its upper layer starts drying. In such a situation, when the dead skin is not removed from the skin, it can clog the pores on it. This problem can increase more in people with oily skin, due to which the problem of pimples and acne starts increasing on the skin. Rash or swelling on the fingers and toes: Our skin becomes very sensitive during the winter season and many times people in colder areas, people also face the problem of shrinking veins. In such situations, many people may have the problem of burning and painful rash on the skin of the hands, especially the toes.

Our skin becomes very sensitive during the winter season and many times people in colder areas, people also face the problem of shrinking veins. In such situations, many people may have the problem of burning and painful rash on the skin of the hands, especially the toes. Psoriasis: Psoriasis is an autoimmune disease due to which our skin also gets affected. In this problem, the skin of some parts of the body becomes thick, swollen and red. Due to the lack of moisture in the skin during the winter season, this problem can increase.

Dr. Asha says that apart from these, scabies, ringworm, Xerosis, skin patches and dry scalp, dandruff and many other types of problems are commonly seen in the winter season.

Also read: These super fruits will help you recover faster from Dengue

Dr. Asha says that it is not possible to prevent the lack of moisture in the atmosphere in the winter season, but its effect does not affect the skin much and to keep the skin safe from other problems occurring in the winter season, some things should be considered that can be very beneficial. Some of these are as follows:

Instead of eating more fried, roasted, spicy and rich food in the winter season, a diet containing green vegetables, fruits and dry fruits should be consumed. It not only fulfils the need for nutrients in our body but also works to keep the digestive system healthy and fit. Due to this, there can be a lot of relief for skin-related diseases directly and indirectly. Whether you feel thirsty or not in the winter season, water and liquids should be consumed daily in the required quantity. This will keep the moisture inside the skin. As far as possible, excessive consumption of tea and coffee should be avoided in this season as it can harm both the skin and the digestive system. Instead of these, green tea can be a better option because anti-oxidants are present in green tea. One should not drink very hot water. As far as possible, lukewarm water is consumed during the winter season. One should not take bath with very hot water. Special care should be taken while cleaning the skin. Scrubbing, cleaning and exfoliation of the skin should be done regularly and the skin should be moisturized at least twice a day. Apart from this, massaging coconut oil or olive oil on the skin before bathing can also provide relief from dryness. Always use good sunscreen while going out of the house even in the winter season. Do not sit in direct contact with the heater.

Dr. Asha says that even after taking all the precautions, if the dryness of the skin is not getting reduced and the skin problems are increasing or troubling, then it is very important to consult a dermatologist and treat the problem. Failure to do so can sometimes lead to serious problems.