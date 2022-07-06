Health plays an important role in everyone's life and when we say 'everyone', we refer to not just humans, but animals and other living beings too. Talking about humans, somewhere between trying to fit into the fast-paced world and managing other responsibilities, their health has been compromised. Unhealthy lifestyle and poor dietary habits have exposed them to an increased risk of many diseases such as obesity, diabetes, hypertension, etc., at a young age. This is all the more concerning because it is not solely affecting humans, but is taking a toll on the health of their pets too, especially dogs.

Nowadays, dogs can also be seen having diseases like heart attack, kidney failure, hypertension, high cholesterol and heart valve blockage and the owners remain unaware of it. Lala Lajpat Rai University of Veterinary Sciences (LUVAS) located in Hisar recently did research in the same regard.

Dr. Tarun Gupta, assistant professor in the medical department at LUVAS mentions that there has been an increase in the cases of heart attacks in pets in the past few years. Other diseases related to kidney and heart, as well as hypertension, are also being witnessed. Cats and dogs top the list of pets suffering from such health conditions and of them, dogs rank the highest.

According to Dr. Gupta, these diseases can be majorly attributed to one's lifestyle. The reason why these diseases are becoming common in pets is that while living with humans, pets too have begun following the same lifestyle and diet. Many times, pets, especially dogs are fed junk food or foods high in fat. People feed their dogs with leftover pizzas and burgers and some even buy an extra portion for them. Besides this, they always keep their pets in AC rooms, making them lazier, and they do not step out of the house to play or exercise. They rarely even go out for a walk and live a sedentary life, which makes them obese and later results in cardiac issues. Therefore, humans must understand that the diet of pets is totally different from that of humans and they too need to have an active life.

So what can be done? Dr. Gupta says that the first thing you need to do is consult a vet and get a diet chart made. Take your dog out for a walk daily and make it exercise. For this, you can take your dog for a run, play chase or fetch. Dogs usually require only two meals a day. Refrain from feeding them oily and junk food. In case you notice weight gain or any other unusual behaviour, contact a doctor immediately.