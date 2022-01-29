Everyone is well aware that vitamin D is necessary for the proper functioning of our body and its best source is the sun. But, in today’s fast-paced life, people do not get much time to spend in the sun, this can negatively affect our body later in life. Therefore, staying indoors for too long and not seeing the sun throughout the day is not good for your body. Our expert Divya Gupta, Consultant Nutritionist and Diabetes Educator says, “Vitamin D maintains bone health, may assist weight loss, boost immunity, and it is also good for our nervous system, maintaining our brain health”.

Vitamin D is considered to be beneficial for physical development as well as for the smooth functioning of the body. According to the research done by the Indian Academy of Pediatrics and ICMR, about 70 percent of Indians suffer from vitamin D deficiency and the figures include both children and adults.

A Delhi-based physician Dr. Maninder Singh says that distance from the sun is an invitation to numerous diseases. Vitamin D from the sun helps in enhancing the digestion of calcium and phosphate in the body, which further helps in making the bones, teeth and muscles strong and healthy, he mentions. Speaking of being good for bone health, lack of sun exposure can cause bone diseases like rickets and osteoporosis.

Besides bone health, many researches have shown that sun exposure reduces the risk of breast cancer in women. It showed that women in sunny regions and those who were more exposed to the sun throughout their lives were at a lower risk of having breast cancer as compared to those who worked in close environments.

Vitamin D deficiency apart from lowering immunity can also increase the risk of cancer, cardiovascular diseases, diabetes, infections and inflammatory diseases. One may also experience allergies, pain in hands and feet, fatigue, forgetfulness, insomnia and depression.

Apart from this, sunlight also acts as a natural disinfectant. Many harmful bacteria and viruses die due to sunlight exposure. Not only this, the possibility of getting melanoma, which is generally considered to be responsible for skin cancer, is also reduced if one is exposed to the sun rays.

How else does it benefit?

According to a study published in the Journal of Investigative Dermatology in 2003, the sun's rays are a catalyst in the secretion of ‘happy hormones’, i.e. Endorphins in the body. You must have often noticed that you feel low, lack energy and have mood swings when the sun is not visible for a long time, especially during the rainy season. In people with pre-existing mental health conditions, the absence of sun can worsen their condition.

Besides Endorphins, sun exposure also enhances the secretion of two more hormones, namely serotonin and melatonin, which provide relief from problems like depression and insomnia. Moreover, melatonin also helps in improving the skin and protecting it from the harmful UV rays of the sun. It is also beneficial in maintaining the body’s circadian rhythm.

When is the best time?

According to Divya Gupta, the best time to soak in some sun is early in the morning when the sun rises and even then, the person should stand with their back towards the sun. Exposure to sunlight during noon can be harmful to the skin.

