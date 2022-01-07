Winter brings along a lot of diseases and conditions like the common cold and flu are common in people of all age groups. But adding to it, now, COVID-19 is predominant and its major symptoms include cold. For the same, steam therapy is recommended by the doctors, to keep the virus at bay, as well as to lessen its effects. Besides this, steam therapy is also good for maintaining skin health.

How is steam inhalation beneficial during infection?

Dr. Surjit Singh, a General Physician based in Dehradun says that in winters when the problems of cold and cough are rather common, steam inhalation helps in providing relief in case of a blocked nose and helps breathe properly. It also helps in the problem of sinusitis. Hot water steam can help in relieving sinus congestion and headaches that often accompany it.

Apart from this, steam therapy helps relax the throat muscles, hence providing relief in cough. Besides nasal congestion, it also helps in maintaining lung health. Therefore, people suffering from bronchitis and asthma are advised to take steam once a week or at proper regular intervals, especially during winters.

In the process of steam inhalation, when the warm vapours are inhaled and reach the lungs through the nasal passage, the warmth helps in loosening the mucus stuck in the throat and lungs and helps get rid of phlegm. Moreover, steam inhalation is also very helpful in reducing the impact of seasonal allergies on the body.

What are the skin benefits?

Not only in the prevention of or providing relief in respiratory problems, steam therapy is also beneficial for skin health. Dermatologist Dr. Asha Saklani explains that steam can be beneficial for skin as it opens the pores and cleanses it deeply. Also, steam helps in improving the blood circulation in the face, which further helps the skin in getting better nutrition.

It helps in getting rid of the dead cells, bacteria and other impurities and provides relief in skin problems like acne. Steam increases the production of natural oil in the skin, which helps in maintaining moisture. Apart from this, since the pores open, it becomes easier to remove the blackheads.

Precautions to be taken

Steam inhalation undoubtedly is very beneficial, but it should be done in the right manner or it can be harmful. There are many equipment available in the market for steam therapy. But if you are doing it from a vessel, make sure to maintain proper distance, since a hot vessel increases the risk of burning. More attention is required with children.

A proper distance should be maintained while taking steam from a vessel or any other equipment because excessively hot vapours can damage the skin. According to the experts, steam should be taken for at least 5 minutes. However, speak to your healthcare advisor to know if the duration should be increased or decreased. You can also apply aloe vera gel to tighten the pores after steam inhalation.

