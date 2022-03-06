As per Ayurveda, Honey does not have its own potency. It molds itself according to the other ingredients it is mixed with, which can be either of a hot or cold potency. This is why honey is considered as an ideal addition to many Ayurvedic medicines and herbs. Individually too, honey has numerous health benefits.

Nutrients

If we talk about its nutritional content, honey contains a variety of nutrients including fructose, niacin, carbohydrates, riboflavin, vitamin B6, vitamin A, vitamin C, iron, magnesium, calcium, calories, sodium, potassium and dietary fiber. Antibiotic and anti-oxidant properties are found in abundance in it.

Benefits of Honey

Dr. Manisha Kale, Ayurvedic specialist at Nirog Ayurvedic Hospital, Mumbai says that in Ayurveda, honey is considered ideal to eliminate phlegm, poison, hiccups, etc. Consumption of honey improves health and enhances beauty. Numerous home remedies consist of honey, which benefits in a particular manner. For example, consuming honey with lukewarm water or simply consuming it raw helps with digestive issues such as constipation, sore throat, weight loss, etc.

At the same time, mixing it with Ubtan (a facemask with main ingredients gram flour, turmeric) or applying only honey adds glow to the skin. Moreover, honey is very beneficial in improving immunity, healing wounds, detoxification, improving appetite and increasing digestive power.

Honey with other ingredients

As mentioned above, honey partners great with many other herbs and ingredients, in terms of health benefits. Some of these combinations include:

Lemon and honey

Consumption of honey with lukewarm water and a dash of lemon juice, early in the morning on an empty stomach is considered ideal. Apart from improving digestion, it reduces weight, keeps the body hydrated and enhances beauty.

Dry dates and honey

Many types of nutrients are found in dry dates such as fiber, carbohydrates, calcium etc. Therefore, when they are paired with honey, the properties of both benefit the health in many ways. It mainly improves memory, physical strength, energy and increases appetite. It is also a good combination if we talk about male health. It helps in improving their sexual health, along with improving their sperm count.

Fenugreek and honey

Fenugreek and honey are also counted in an ideal combination. This combination has varied health benefits, ranging from treating viral fever to reducing weight, digestive problems, reducing cholesterol, increasing testosterone in men, reducing inflammation in the body, enhancing breast milk in mothers, etc. One way to consume it is by cooling down the water boiled with fenugreek seeds and adding honey to it.

What not to combine with honey?

Dr. Manisha explains that although honey can be combined with anything, since exceptions are always there, do not combine it with:

Ghee, oil or fat

Radish

Too hot water, milk or any other beverage

Grapes

Lotus seeds

Consult doctor first

Although the consumption of honey is safe, under certain circumstances, it can be harmful to health. Also, many brands in the market sell honey, which also contains sugar and it can negatively affect one’s health. Therefore, try to buy honey that is pure. Before consuming honey combined with any other ingredient or as a home remedy, consult your doctor once, especially if you have a preexisting condition.

